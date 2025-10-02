 Pune: FSL Confirms Dr Pranjal Khewalkar, Politician Eknath Khadse’s Son-In-Law, Did Not Consume Drugs At Kharadi Party
The case dates back to July 25, when Pune Police raided a hotel party in Kharadi. They claimed to have seized 2.07 grams of cocaine, 70 grams of cannabis-like substances, hookah equipment, mobile phones, alcohol bottles, and two vehicles

Updated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 07:38 PM IST
Pune: The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has confirmed that Dr Pranjal Khewalkar, accused in the Kharadi party case and son-in-law of senior NCP leader Eknath Khadse, did not consume narcotics. Officials confirmed this on Wednesday. The FSL’s medical-legal analysis of his blood samples found no trace of drugs. This brings a significant development in the Kharadi Rave Party case. It had drawn political as well as public attention, as criticisms and reactions were given from all circles.

The case dates back to July 25, when Pune Police raided a hotel party in Kharadi. They claimed to have seized 2.07 grams of cocaine, 70 grams of cannabis-like substances, hookah equipment, mobile phones, alcohol bottles, and two vehicles. Along with Dr Pranjal Khewalkar, six others were arrested. They were Nikhil Popatani, Sameer Fakir Mahmand Sayyed, Sachin Bhombe, Shripad Yadav, Isha Singh, and Prachi Sharma. The arrests were made following the raid.

Dr Khewalkar was granted bail on September 25, but the chargesheet submitted in court includes the FSL report. The report clarifies he was not under the influence of drugs at the time. While the findings provide relief to Khewalkar, the police continue to investigate the alleged possession and supply of narcotics at the event.

The case has been politically sensitive, given Khewalkar’s family ties to Eknath Khadse. Although the drug-related charge may be dropped, allegations of problematic content found in Dr Khewalkar's mobile phone were also made. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Maharashtra State Commission for Women President Rupali Chakankar had made these claims during a media interaction in Pune after Dr Khewalkar's arrest. Pune Police are investigating the matter further.

