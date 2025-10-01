Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Health Department On Alert Amid Heavy Rains To Prevent Epidemics | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has been grappling with heavy rains in the past few days, posing a threat of water-borne disease epidemics. As per the directives of the municipal commissioner and administrator G. Srikant, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) health department has been on alert to prevent epidemics.

Medical officer Dr. Paras Mandlecha and assistant medical officer Dr. Amarjyoti Shinde organised a meeting on the subject of ‘measures to restrict health problems erupted due to heavy rains’ here on Tuesday. Dr. Sumayya Syed, Dr. Adiitya Joshi, Dr. Sangle, health supervisors and inspectors, a malaria monitoring officer, and officers and employees of the health department were present.

Dr. Mandlecha directed that MLO oil should be sprinkled in the water accumulated at various places for a longer period in nullahs and potholes so that mosquitoes do not breed. Insecticides should be sprinkled in public places, and the mosquito elimination drive should be implemented extensively. Awareness about water-borne and insect-borne diseases should be spread through MPW, Asha workers, and health assistants.

Impetus should be given to cleanliness in schools, Anganwadis, and public places. MLO oil and Abate should be used extensively to prevent epidemics. More attention should be paid to risky places, and anti-epidemic measures should be implemented. These directives were given to the health supervisors, inspectors, and employees.

Similarly, residents have been asked to cooperate with the administration to keep the atmosphere clean and healthy to prevent epidemics. They should drink clean water, eat cooked and fresh food, and always keep food covered. Importance should be given to personal hygiene and clean surroundings. In case of complaints like a cold, fever, headache, cough, body ache, and others, residents should immediately contact doctors or the CSMC health centres and hospitals.