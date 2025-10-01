Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC & Traffic Police To Cancel Licences Of Drivers Misusing BRT Lanes; Insurance & Mediclaim To Be Denied For Accidents | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has decided to take harsh measures against unruly drivers who enter the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) route, officials announced on Wednesday. PCMC has decided to revoke licenses of people who access the BRT route without any authorization. A proposal regarding this has been sent to the Traffic Branch of Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC).

According to PCMC officials, the “encroachment” of private vehicles into the BRT route has increased. The BRT route was primarily built for buses operated by the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML). Officials have said behind closed doors that BRT is a failed project but refrain from saying it on record. Meanwhile, the public has also raised similar concerns, and that’s why accessing them to beat traffic is seen as a crucial measure.

PCMC developed four BRT corridors in the city over the last few years. Following are the key BRT routes in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area:

- Nigdi–Dapodi Route (12 km, 18 stations) – Operational since August 2018, with dedicated bus lanes and pedestrian facilities.

- Aundh–Ravet Corridor (14 km, 17 stations) – Began operations in September 2015, one of the earliest functional routes in PCMC.

- Kalewadi Phata–Dehu Alandi Corridor (7.2–11.2 km, 15 stations) – Operational since September 2019, featuring electric/CNG buses and upgraded pedestrian amenities.

- Nashik Phata–Wakad Corridor (8.02 km) – Construction completed in late 2015, continuously upgraded over the years.

PCMC and traffic police officials have noted that encroachment by private vehicle drivers has increased on these routes. This is creating obstacles to the rapid transit of PMPML buses. Despite traffic police penalising these vehicles with heavy fines, no change is seen. According to city observers, BRT routes are openly accessed by the public in Pimple Saudagar, Pimpri, Wakad, Nigdi, and other areas. In some areas, police control the traffic well, but it increases congestion on the main route.

PCMC Says Enough is Enough!

As unruly drivers don’t listen to the rules, PCMC and the Traffic Police have taken a strong stance. It has been decided that private vehicle drivers entering the BRT lanes will not only face penal action but also the cancellation of their driving licence. Furthermore, if an accident occurs in the BRT lane, the concerned private vehicle driver will not be able to claim their insurance.

The decision has also been made to not approve mediclaim for the injured, nor will they be given any compensation. The Traffic Police are focusing on private vehicle drivers who use the BRT corridors. In the year 2024, action was taken against 31,477 such drivers. The police recovered a fine of ₹1.79 crore from this action. Additionally, since January 2025, action has been taken against another 1,762 drivers, and a fine of ₹12.94 lakh has been collected from them.

PCMC Joint City Engineer Bapusaheb Gaikwad said, “If an accident occurs while a private person is driving a vehicle through the BRT corridor, the concerned individual will not receive insurance or benefits. Action may also be taken to cancel their driving licence. Drivers should consider this and use the main road.”

Proposal to Cancel Licences of 2,500 Drivers

The PCMC administration has begun preparations to take a strict stance against drivers who repeatedly violate the rules. The Traffic Police have sent a proposal to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) for the cancellation of the licences of 2,500 drivers who consistently encroach on the BRT lanes.

A traffic police official said, “By using CCTV cameras across the city, we have identified the vehicles that enter the BRT route again and again. Along with that, we also have the old records for reference. With that, a comprehensive list has been created, and a proposal has been given to the RTO for the licence cancellation of these unruly drivers.”

Residents React

Shubham Gosavi, a resident of Pimple Saudagar, said, “I follow the BRT no-entry rule everywhere except the Shivar Chowk area. The traffic here is chaotic, and I have never seen police fines here. People who want to access the Kunal Icon Road have to use the BRT, or there will be too much traffic to handle. But if they are going to take away licences, it’s outrageous. Do we have to waste our precious time everywhere?”

Ashwini Kamble, a resident of Sangvi, said, “The BRT routes are a waste of space. I don’t get why authorities have deployed them. Currently, work is underway on the Old Mumbai–Pune Highway. Already narrow main roads are encroached by PMPML buses in that area. So, I think this action is unjustifiable.”

Efforts were made to reach Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Traffic Branch Head, DCP Vivek Patil, but he was unavailable and didn’t respond.