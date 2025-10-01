Pune VIDEO: Gautami Patil’s Car Hits Auto-Rickshaw; Driver Detained, Three Injured | File

Pune: Professional dancer and social media icon Gautami Patil's vehicle had a road accident with an auto-rickshaw on Wednesday morning in the Vadgaon Budruk area of Pune. According to available details, the auto-rickshaw sustained significant damage in the accident, while the driver was seriously injured.

According to Pune Police, Gautami Patil herself was not in the vehicle when the accident happened. Her driver was driving the car. The accident occurred near Navale Bridge in the Narhe area. The auto-rickshaw was parked in front of a hotel on the Mumbai–Bengaluru Highway when Patil's car driver crashed into it.

The rickshaw driver and two other passengers were seated in the auto-rickshaw. Two passengers sustained minor injuries, whereas the rickshaw driver was seriously injured. Sinhagad Road Police have detained the driver, and further investigation is ongoing.

A police official said, "The driver has been detained. We will investigate the circumstances under which this accident happened. After that, medical tests will happen. A case of rash driving might be registered."

Who is Gautami Patil?

Gautami Patil is a renowned professional dancer and social media personality known for her exceptional talent in Lavani. Lavani is a traditional dance form from Maharashtra. She hails from Shindkheda village in Dhule district. Patil rose to fame after her Lavani performances went viral. Her performances have earned her the title of "Maharashtrian Dance Queen".