 Pune VIDEO: Gautami Patil’s Car Hits Auto-Rickshaw; Driver Detained, Three Injured
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune VIDEO: Gautami Patil’s Car Hits Auto-Rickshaw; Driver Detained, Three Injured

Pune VIDEO: Gautami Patil’s Car Hits Auto-Rickshaw; Driver Detained, Three Injured

According to Pune Police, Gautami Patil herself was not in the vehicle when the accident happened. Her driver was driving the car. The accident occurred near Navale Bridge in the Narhe area. The auto-rickshaw was parked in front of a hotel on the Mumbai–Bengaluru Highway when Patil's car driver crashed into it

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Wednesday, October 01, 2025, 12:09 PM IST
article-image
Pune VIDEO: Gautami Patil’s Car Hits Auto-Rickshaw; Driver Detained, Three Injured | File

Pune: Professional dancer and social media icon Gautami Patil's vehicle had a road accident with an auto-rickshaw on Wednesday morning in the Vadgaon Budruk area of Pune. According to available details, the auto-rickshaw sustained significant damage in the accident, while the driver was seriously injured.

Watch Video:

According to Pune Police, Gautami Patil herself was not in the vehicle when the accident happened. Her driver was driving the car. The accident occurred near Navale Bridge in the Narhe area. The auto-rickshaw was parked in front of a hotel on the Mumbai–Bengaluru Highway when Patil's car driver crashed into it.

The rickshaw driver and two other passengers were seated in the auto-rickshaw. Two passengers sustained minor injuries, whereas the rickshaw driver was seriously injured. Sinhagad Road Police have detained the driver, and further investigation is ongoing.

FPJ Shorts
Gold Futures Surge ₹535 To All-Time High Of ₹1,17,800 Per 10g, US Govt Shutdown Triggers Safe-Haven Rush
Gold Futures Surge ₹535 To All-Time High Of ₹1,17,800 Per 10g, US Govt Shutdown Triggers Safe-Haven Rush
RBI’s New Announcements Reshape Banking Rules, What It Means For Banks, Businesses & You
RBI’s New Announcements Reshape Banking Rules, What It Means For Banks, Businesses & You
Pune VIDEO: Gautami Patil’s Car Hits Auto-Rickshaw; Driver Detained, Three Injured
Pune VIDEO: Gautami Patil’s Car Hits Auto-Rickshaw; Driver Detained, Three Injured
Maha Navami 2025: Know Date, Significance, Rituals & More About Kanya Pujan
Maha Navami 2025: Know Date, Significance, Rituals & More About Kanya Pujan

A police official said, "The driver has been detained. We will investigate the circumstances under which this accident happened. After that, medical tests will happen. A case of rash driving might be registered."

Read Also
Pune, Solapur, Beed, Ahilyanagar Suffer Massive Crop Losses Due To Relentless Rains
article-image

Who is Gautami Patil?

Gautami Patil is a renowned professional dancer and social media personality known for her exceptional talent in Lavani. Lavani is a traditional dance form from Maharashtra. She hails from Shindkheda village in Dhule district. Patil rose to fame after her Lavani performances went viral. Her performances have earned her the title of "Maharashtrian Dance Queen".

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Police Seize ₹38.26 Lakh, Freeze 10 Bank Accounts Of Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal & Family

Pune Police Seize ₹38.26 Lakh, Freeze 10 Bank Accounts Of Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal & Family

Pune VIDEO: Gautami Patil’s Car Hits Auto-Rickshaw; Driver Detained, Three Injured

Pune VIDEO: Gautami Patil’s Car Hits Auto-Rickshaw; Driver Detained, Three Injured

Pune Roads Dug Up During Monsoon For CCTV Project; Citizens Cry Foul

Pune Roads Dug Up During Monsoon For CCTV Project; Citizens Cry Foul

Pune, Solapur, Beed, Ahilyanagar Suffer Massive Crop Losses Due To Relentless Rains

Pune, Solapur, Beed, Ahilyanagar Suffer Massive Crop Losses Due To Relentless Rains

Students Allege Stipend Delays, Antiquated Courses As Pune University’s NIRF Score Drops Sharply

Students Allege Stipend Delays, Antiquated Courses As Pune University’s NIRF Score Drops Sharply