Pune Police Seize ₹38.26 Lakh, Freeze 10 Bank Accounts Of Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal & Family | Sourced

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Pune Police has taken strict action against notorious gangster Nilesh Ghaywal and his family by freezing 10 bank accounts and seizing ₹38.26 lakh, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the police, these accounts are related to the relatives and family members of Ghaywal. These accounts, spread across various banks, have now been blocked from any further transactions.

According to sources, police are also likely to scrutinise the bank accounts of Ghaywal’s associates, close relatives and trusted aides.

Police officials further revealed that the properties, vehicles and financial assets of other key members of Ghaywal’s gang will also come under investigation soon.

The move has been taken to tighten the financial noose around the Ghaywal gang.

Meanwhile, Ghaywal has managed to secure a passport and visa and travel abroad despite facing multiple serious criminal cases.

Read Also Pune Roads Dug Up During Monsoon For CCTV Project; Citizens Cry Foul

"We have already issued an LOC against Ghaywal and now we are probing how he managed to obtain a passport despite having multiple serious criminal cases registered against him (most of them in Pune)," an official said.

Earlier this month, members of his gang allegedly fired at a 36-year-old man and assaulted a teenager in Pune's Kothrud area following a road rage incident.

Who is Nilesh Ghaywal?

A close aide of gangster Gaja Marne in the early 2000s, Ghaywal later broke away from him, triggering violent gang rivalries in Pune.

He had been previously booked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and detained under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Slumlords, Bootleggers, Drug Offenders and Dangerous Persons Act (MPDA Act), as per police records.