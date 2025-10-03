Nashik Crime: Youth Murdered With Sharp Weapons While Playing Dandiya | Representational Image

Nashik: The spate of murders in the city shows no sign of stopping. On Thursday night (October 2), a youth playing dandiya was murdered with sharp weapons in the Gorewadi area, allegedly over an old rivalry. The deceased has been identified as Krishna Thakare. Nashik Road police have taken four suspects into custody in connection with the crime.

According to police, the incident occurred around 11:30 pm on Thursday. While Krishna Thakare was playing dandiya, four individuals picked a quarrel with him, reviving an old dispute. The argument escalated into a heated fight, during which the four attacked Krishna with sickles and sharp weapons. He collapsed in a pool of blood and died on the spot. The incident spread fear in the locality. Nashik Road police reached the scene and sent Krishna’s body to the District Government Hospital for postmortem.

Meanwhile, acting swiftly, the police set a trap and arrested Moin Shaikh, Mogli Barse, Yash Barse, and Ashu Barse. The exact nature of the old dispute between Krishna and this group is under police investigation.