 Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut Urges PM Modi To Announce Relief For Flood-Affected Farmers During His Mumbai Visit
Earlier this week, Fadnavis said that rains and floods had damaged 60 lakh hectares of land in Maharashtra, as per the initial estimate, and the government has decided to extend all benefits and measures usually provided during drought to the affected people.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, October 04, 2025, 01:00 PM IST
article-image
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut (L) & PM Narendra Modi (R) | X @ANI

Pune: MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Mumbai, should announce assistance for farmers who faced losses due to the recent floods in Maharashtra.

Speaking to reporters here, Raut said the Central government should have declared a relief package for farmers.

He, however, didn’t declare a “wet drought” as demanded by the Opposition, saying no such provision exists in the official manual.

Raut said, "A relief package for farmers should have been announced from Delhi. The prime minister should announce assistance for flood-affected farmers during his visit to Mumbai."

He further slammed Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam over his claims about a delay in the announcement of party founder Bal Thackeray's death in 2012.

"Ramdas Kadam was never a trustworthy person. Uddhav Thackeray got him elected to the legislative council twice. What contributions have Neelam Gorhe and Kadam made to the party? They should be grateful to Uddhav Thackeray," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

Kadam on Thursday claimed that Bal Thackeray's body was kept at his Mumbai home for two days before the announcement of his death in 2012.

He also alleged that the party founder's fingerprints were taken after his death.

Raut said, "I was present during Balasaheb's final moments. Kadam's claim is an example of how low a person can stoop for position and money. Those who have left the party can never remain loyal to Balasaheb or truly consider him their guiding figure."

