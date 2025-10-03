Pune Shocker! Man Murders Wife, Then Hangs Himself In Daund Taluka | Sourced

A shocking incident has come to light from Pune's Daund taluka, where a 50-year-old man allegedly murdered his wife and later ended his own life by hanging himself. The incident took place on October 1 at midnight in Ravangaon.

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as husband Ashok Maruti Gavde (50) and wife Jayshree Ashok Gavde (40). The couple, who survived on agriculture, had two sons. At the time of the incident, the couple was alone at the residence. Since the door was locked from the inside, the exact cause of the incident remains unclear and is part of an ongoing investigation.

Bapu Rao Dadas, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Daund Division, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, “Both sons live in different areas: the elder son works in Pune, and the younger is studying. As per the initial investigation, Ashok first strangled his wife and then ended his own life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan. No CCTV footage or suicide note has been found yet. Neighbours alerted the police after discovering the incident. The matter is under investigation.”