PHOTOS: CRPF Pune Organises Swachhata Campaign At Talegaon Bus Stand & Railway Station | X/@PIBMumbai

As part of Special Campaign 5.0, being conducted nationwide from October 2 to 31 to institutionalise Swachhata and minimise pendency in government offices, CRPF Pune has identified eight prominent locations in the city to organise cleanliness drives with the active participation of its officers and personnel.

A Swachhata Abhiyan was organised at Talegaon Bus Stand and Talegaon Railway Station, where officers and personnel of Group Centre, CRPF Pune, led by Commandant KK Chand, actively participated.

The campaign also saw the participation of representatives from the local council, officials and volunteers from the Rotary Club of Talegaon Dabhade, and members of the Inner Wheel Club, Nigdi Pride, who joined hands with the CRPF to clean the area.

CRPF honoured the councillors and representatives of the participating NGOs. In a reciprocal gesture, the NGOs felicitated the Safai Mitras of the Group Centre for their dedicated contribution. The campaign resulted in a thorough cleaning of the premises, including those around the bus stand, railway station, rail bridge, and adjoining areas.

The initiative was widely appreciated by the local population as well as officers of the Maharashtra State Transport and Railways, who expressed their gratitude to the CRPF for the effort.

On the occasion, KK Chand stated that the CRPF undertook the cleanliness campaign as part of its social responsibility.

A Swachhata Pledge was also administered to all participants, reaffirming their collective commitment to keep the campus and surrounding areas clean and green.