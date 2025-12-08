 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BJP Aspirants Queue Up As Party Begins Form Distribution For Civic Polls
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 09:05 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Against the backdrop of the upcoming municipal corporation elections, former corporators and aspirants queued in front of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to collect application forms on Monday. The BJP started collecting the filled forms from Monday evening, sources informed The Free Press Journal.

Several BJP leaders, including Shivaji Dandge and Rajgaurav Wankhede, collected forms on Monday.

The BJP has almost decided to contest the municipal corporation elections independently and has begun preparations. A prolonged meeting of BJP leaders was held at the party office in Chikalthana on Saturday, during which strategies for the elections were discussed and certain decisions were taken. Minister Atul Save, former Union minister and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Bhagwat Karad, MLC Sanjay Kenekar, city president Kishor Shitole, election head Sameer Rajurkar, Shirish Boralkar and others attended the meeting.

Distribution of forms to aspirants began on Sunday and continued on Monday. Many former corporators and aspirants thronged the office to collect the forms as prospective BJP candidates for the upcoming elections.

It was mandatory for anyone intending to contest the election to be present in person to collect the form. As a result, several former corporators and aspirants visited the BJP office on Sunday and Monday. Husbands of several women aspirants also came to collect forms, but they were turned away, and the women will have to come personally to collect their forms, sources added.

