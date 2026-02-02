Mundhwa Land Case: Parth Pawar Gets Relief, Sheetal Tejwani Named Main Accused In Police Chargesheet, Anjali Damania Questions Why Only Tejwani Is Accused | File Pic

Pune police filed an 1886 page charge sheet in Mundhawa land case on Monday. However, Parth Pawar, son of late former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and his associate Digvijay Patil got major relief as Police mentioned Sheetal Tejwani as the main accused.

According to a police officer associated with the investigation, the charge sheet was submitted in court on February 2. As per the so far investigation it has been identified that Tejwani is the main accused while no evidence has emerged during the investigation that linked to the Parth Pawar or his associate.

The development has triggered a sharp reaction from social activist Anjali Damania, who raised serious questions over the modus of the investigation.

She asked whether Maharashtra was turning into a centre of political brokerage and whether the law now applied only to ordinary citizens. Damania alleged that when influential individuals escape scrutiny while the law is enforced strictly against the poor, it amounts to a mockery of justice.

Questioning the police action, Damania said that if the Khadak Crime Branch had completed its investigation and filed a charge sheet, it must explain why only Sheetal Tejwani was named as an accused.

She asked what happened to the investigation into Digvijay Patil and Parth Pawar, alleging that the case reflected selective justice.

Also Watch:

The case relates to a land parcel in Pune’s Mundhwa area, which had been allotted to a particular section of beneficiaries. It was alleged that Sheetal Tejwani later sold the land at a concessional price to a company linked to Parth Pawar and his associates. After the transaction came to light, Damania had highlighted the issue publicly, following which allegations were made that Parth Pawar had purchased the land at a reduced rate and obtained waivers on applicable revenue fees.

However acting on the seriousness of the allegations, the investigation was handed over to the Khadak Crime Branch, during which officials from the revenue department and Sheetal Tejwani were arrested. Furthermore the case is under investigation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/