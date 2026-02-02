 Mundhwa Land Case: Parth Pawar Gets Relief, Sheetal Tejwani Named Main Accused In Police Chargesheet, Anjali Damania Questions Why Only Tejwani Is Accused
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneMundhwa Land Case: Parth Pawar Gets Relief, Sheetal Tejwani Named Main Accused In Police Chargesheet, Anjali Damania Questions Why Only Tejwani Is Accused

Mundhwa Land Case: Parth Pawar Gets Relief, Sheetal Tejwani Named Main Accused In Police Chargesheet, Anjali Damania Questions Why Only Tejwani Is Accused

Pune police filed an 1886-page chargesheet in the Mundhawa land case, naming Sheetal Tejwani as the main accused while giving relief to Parth Pawar and his associate Digvijay Patil. Police said no evidence emerged against them during the probe. Activist Anjali Damania questioned the investigation, alleging selective justice and demanding clarity on the exclusion of other accused.

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 09:42 PM IST
article-image
Mundhwa Land Case: Parth Pawar Gets Relief, Sheetal Tejwani Named Main Accused In Police Chargesheet, Anjali Damania Questions Why Only Tejwani Is Accused | File Pic

Pune police filed an 1886 page charge sheet in Mundhawa land case on Monday. However,  Parth Pawar, son of late former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and his associate Digvijay Patil got major relief as Police mentioned Sheetal Tejwani as the main accused.

According to a police officer associated with the investigation, the charge sheet was submitted in court on February 2. As per the so far investigation it has been identified that Tejwani is the main accused while no evidence has emerged during the investigation that linked to the Parth Pawar or his associate.

The development has triggered a sharp reaction from social activist Anjali Damania, who raised serious questions over the modus of the investigation.

She asked whether Maharashtra was turning into a centre of political brokerage and whether the law now applied only to ordinary citizens. Damania alleged that when influential individuals escape scrutiny while the law is enforced strictly against the poor, it amounts to a mockery of justice.

FPJ Shorts
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, February 2: Major Leap Shows Abhira Struggling To Fulfill Mukti's Dream
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, February 2: Major Leap Shows Abhira Struggling To Fulfill Mukti's Dream
US President Donald Trump Speaks To PM Modi, Shares Picture Of Himself Featuring with PM In Magazine Cover
US President Donald Trump Speaks To PM Modi, Shares Picture Of Himself Featuring with PM In Magazine Cover
Sportvot x FPJ: ISF Amateur MMA Fight Night Thrills Crowd In Mumbai
Sportvot x FPJ: ISF Amateur MMA Fight Night Thrills Crowd In Mumbai
Heart-Melting! Japanese Volleyball Player Slides Head-Down Across Court To Apologise After Serve Hits Young Girl; Watch Viral VIDEO
Heart-Melting! Japanese Volleyball Player Slides Head-Down Across Court To Apologise After Serve Hits Young Girl; Watch Viral VIDEO

Questioning the police action, Damania said that if the Khadak Crime Branch had completed its investigation and filed a charge sheet, it must explain why only Sheetal Tejwani was named as an accused.

She asked what happened to the investigation into Digvijay Patil and Parth Pawar, alleging that the case reflected selective justice.

Read Also
Pune: Sunetra Pawar To Contest Baramati Seat; Parth Pawar May Be Elected To Rajya Sabha, Say Reports
article-image

Also Watch:

The case relates to a land parcel in Pune’s Mundhwa area, which had been allotted to a particular section of beneficiaries. It was alleged that Sheetal Tejwani later sold the land at a concessional price to a company linked to Parth Pawar and his associates. After the transaction came to light, Damania had highlighted the issue publicly, following which allegations were made that Parth Pawar had purchased the land at a reduced rate and obtained waivers on applicable revenue fees.

However acting on the seriousness of the allegations, the investigation was handed over to the Khadak Crime Branch, during which officials from the revenue department and Sheetal Tejwani were arrested. Furthermore the case is under investigation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mundhwa Land Case: Parth Pawar Gets Relief, Sheetal Tejwani Named Main Accused In Police...
Mundhwa Land Case: Parth Pawar Gets Relief, Sheetal Tejwani Named Main Accused In Police...
UPSC Faced Criticism For Introducing Ethics Paper: Former Chairman D P Agrawal In Pune
UPSC Faced Criticism For Introducing Ethics Paper: Former Chairman D P Agrawal In Pune
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BAMU To Host International Materials Science Conference ICMS–2026 From...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BAMU To Host International Materials Science Conference ICMS–2026 From...
Nanded: Minor Girl Lured Via Snapchat Rescued, 19-Year-Old Youth Arrested
Nanded: Minor Girl Lured Via Snapchat Rescued, 19-Year-Old Youth Arrested
11th Ajanta–Ellora International Film Festival Concludes On Grand Note In Chhatrapati...
11th Ajanta–Ellora International Film Festival Concludes On Grand Note In Chhatrapati...