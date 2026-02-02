Nanded: Minor Girl Lured Via Snapchat Rescued, 19-Year-Old Youth Arrested | Representational Image

Nanded: In a swift police action, a 19-year-old man was arrested on Sunday night for allegedly luring a 17-year-old minor girl from Wardha district after befriending her on the social media platform Snapchat. The girl was safely rescued by the police during routine patrolling in Ardhapur taluka of Nanded district.

The accused has been identified as Gopal Shinde, a resident of Jaggapur in Pusad, who was currently staying in the Delub area. Police officials said the incident came to light during intensified night patrolling being carried out ahead of the upcoming Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections.

According to police sources, the patrolling drive was launched following instructions issued by Superintendent of Police Abinash Kumar to ensure law and order during the election period. Acting on these directions, a police team under the supervision of Police Inspector Chandrashekhar Kadam was deployed in sensitive areas.

On Sunday night, constables Vijay Kadam and Indu Gawali were patrolling the Jujaunagar area of Pimpalgaon when they noticed the accused and the minor girl together under suspicious circumstances. The duo was immediately detained and taken to the police station for questioning.

During interrogation, the accused reportedly admitted that he had come into contact with the minor girl through Snapchat, gradually developed a friendship, and later persuaded her to come to Ardhapur to meet him. Following this revelation, the police formally arrested Shinde and informed the girl’s family about her whereabouts.

Police officials stated that the minor girl is safe and will be handed over to her relatives after the completion of necessary legal and procedural formalities. Further investigation is underway to determine whether any additional offences are involved in the case.