11th Ajanta–Ellora International Film Festival Concludes On Grand Note In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The 11th Ajanta–Ellora International Film Festival (AEIFF), which showcased some of the finest films from across the world to cinephiles in Marathwada, concluded on a grand note at Prozone Mall on Saturday. The prestigious Golden Kailas Award for Best Indian Film was awarded to Parjya, directed by Mahadev Hadapad.

The closing ceremony was attended by several eminent personalities, including filmmaker Aanand L Rai, Oscar-winning sound designer Padma Shri Resul Pookutty, MGM University’s chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, Organising Committee chairman Nandkishor Kagliwal, vice-chancellor Vilas Sapkal, festival director Sunil Sukthankar, executive director Chandrakant Kulkarni, filmmakers Jayprad Desai and Dnyanesh Zhotting, organiser Nilesh Raut, FIPRESCI India Jury chairperson CS Venkateswaran, registrar Ashish Gadekar, Prozone Mall Centre director Kamal Soni, Shiv Kadam and other dignitaries.

Addressing the gathering, Rai said true fulfilment lies in pursuing what one genuinely loves. “Success and failure are part of the journey, but learning through both is essential. Every visit to the Ajanta–Ellora Film Festival teaches me something new,” he said, expressing his desire to remain associated with the festival.

Pookutty praised the hosting of the festival in a region like Marathwada. “The audience here plays a crucial role in the festival’s success. Their deep love for cinema is evident,” he said, adding that he intends to participate in the festival every year.

Festival director Sukthankar thanked all contributors and noted the enthusiastic response from cinephiles, with several film industry professionals attending screenings as regular audience members. Executive director Kulkarni said the festival’s reach and recognition have expanded significantly across the country.

Award winners – 11th AEIFF

Indian Competition Section

Golden Kailas Award (Best Indian Film): Parjya

Director: Mahadev Hadapad

Award: ₹1 lakh, Golden Kailas trophy and citation

Silver Kailas Award (Best Actor): Prajwal Kollal (Parjya)

Silver Kailas Award (Best Actress): Naz Shaikh (Songs of Forgotten Trees)

Silver Kailas Award (Best Screenplay): Anuporna Roy (Songs of Forgotten Trees)

Special Jury Mention (Film): Magazine – Director: Shubham Sanjay Shewade

Special Jury Mention (Film): Secret of a Mountain Serpent – Director: Nidhi Saxena

Marathwada Short Film Competition

Best Film: Mukta – Article 21 A – Director: Satish Dhutadmal

Special Mentions:

Bayan – Director: Akash Vahatule

Sultan – Director: Avinash Kambikar

MGM Short Film Competition

Best Short Film: Nirvaan – Director: Kanha Chetna Dnyaneshwar

FIPRESCI India Award (Best Film): Songs of Forgotten Trees – Director: Anuporna Roy

Special Mention: Silent Rebellion – Director: Marie-Elsa Squaldo

Audience Choice Award (Best Film): Sabar Bonda – Director: Rohan Kanawade