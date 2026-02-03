 'Missing You A Lot, Dad': Jay Pawar Shares Emotional Instagram Post After Father Ajit Pawar's Tragic Death In Plane Crash
Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 11:40 AM IST
'Missing You A Lot, Dad': Jay Pawar Shares Emotional Instagram Post After Father Ajit Pawar's Tragic Death In Plane Crash | Instagram

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar's younger son, Jay Pawar, on Tuesday took to Instagram and shared an emotional post in connection with his late father, Ajit Pawar.

Ajit Pawar, the former Deputy Chief Minister, passed away in a tragic plane crash in Pune district's Baramati taluka last week.

Jay shared two pictures with his father. In the first picture, he is seen standing beside Ajit Pawar. He captioned it, “Miss you a lot, Dad.” In another post, Jay is seen hugging his father. He wrote, “Dad, I wish time had stopped. I would have hugged you tightly for my entire life.”

Three days after Ajit Pawar's death, Sunetra Pawar was unanimously elected as the leader of the NCP Legislature Party. On the same day, she became the first woman Deputy Chief Minister of the state.

On Monday, she paid floral tributes at the memorial of Maharashtra’s first Chief Minister, Yashwantrao Chavan, at Preetisangam Ghat in Karad. This was her first official visit after taking the oath as Deputy Chief Minister.

Later, she travelled to Taradgaon village in Phaltan Tehsil of Satara District to meet the family of Vidip Jadhav. Jadhav was Ajit Pawar's personal security officer, who also died in the plane crash.

In the meeting, Sunetra Pawar offered Jadhav's family her condolences and emotional support. Witnesses described the meeting as deeply moving, with the Deputy Chief Minister consoling Jadhav’s wife and children. She also assured them of unwavering support from her and her family in the days ahead. “In any trouble, my entire family and I stand with you,” she told the bereaved family.

