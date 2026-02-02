AFMC Pune To Host ARMEDiCON 2026, India’s Largest Multispecialty Armed Forces Medical Conference From February 4 To 6

The Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune, will host ARMEDiCON 2026, the 74th annual armed forces medical conference. | X

Pune: The Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune, will host ARMEDiCON 2026, the 74th annual armed forces medical conference, from February 4 to 6. ARMEDiCON is the only multispecialty medical conference of its kind in the country and represents the largest platform for professional interaction and academic exchange among medical, dental, and nursing personnel of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Focus On Research And Innovation

ARMEDiCON 2026 reaffirms the commitment of the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) to promoting institutional, multicentric, and collaborative medical research. The conference will present recent scientific advances, innovations, and best practices in healthcare, with outcomes expected to benefit both the Armed Forces and the civilian healthcare system.

The three-day conference is being organised under the patronage of Lt Gen Pankaj P Rao, Director and Commandant, AFMC Pune and Colonel Commandant, Army Medical Corps. A broad spectrum of contemporary healthcare challenges and emerging opportunities will be deliberated through scientific sessions, workshops, and panel discussions.

Chief Guest And Inaugural Dignitaries

Surg VAdm Arti Sarin, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, Director General Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS), will be the chief guest. The inaugural session will attended by Lt Gen Pratik K Sharma, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command.

Renowned healthcare experts and academicians will contribute to the scientific deliberations, including Dr Soumya Swaminathan, former Principal Scientist and former Director General, ICMR and Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain, among others.

The conference will also be attended by senior leadership of the Armed Forces Medical Services, including

· Surg VAdm Kavita Sahai, (Navy)

· Lt Gen Vineet Sharma, DGDS and Colonel Commandant, Army Dental Corps

· Air Mshl Sandeep Thareja, , DGMS (Air)

· Surg VAdm Anupam Kapur, NM, DGHS (AF)

· Lt Gen Shivinder Singh, Commandant, AMC Centre & College and Colonel Commandant, Army Medical Corps

· Lt Gen CG Muralidharan, AVSM, DGMS (Army) and Colonel Commandant, Army Medical Corps

· Air Mshl Subramanian Shankar, DCIDS (Medical)

· Lt Gen Avinash Das, Commandant, Army Hospital (Research & Referral)

· Surg VAdm Vivek Hande DG (Org & Pers)

The conference is being organised under the guidance of Maj Gen Atul Seth, VSM, Dean and Deputy Commandant, AFMC.

