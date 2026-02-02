 AFMC Pune To Host ARMEDiCON 2026, India’s Largest Multispecialty Armed Forces Medical Conference From February 4 To 6
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiAFMC Pune To Host ARMEDiCON 2026, India’s Largest Multispecialty Armed Forces Medical Conference From February 4 To 6

AFMC Pune To Host ARMEDiCON 2026, India’s Largest Multispecialty Armed Forces Medical Conference From February 4 To 6

The Armed Forces Medical College, Pune, will host ARMEDiCON 2026 from February 4 to 6. The 74th annual armed forces medical conference will bring together doctors, dentists and nurses from the Army, Navy and Air Force to discuss healthcare innovations, research, and best practices benefiting both military and civilian sectors.

Vidhi Santosh MehtaUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 11:02 PM IST
article-image
The Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune, will host ARMEDiCON 2026, the 74th annual armed forces medical conference. | X

Pune: The Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune, will host ARMEDiCON 2026, the 74th annual armed forces medical conference, from February 4 to 6. ARMEDiCON is the only multispecialty medical conference of its kind in the country and represents the largest platform for professional interaction and academic exchange among medical, dental, and nursing personnel of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Focus On Research And Innovation

ARMEDiCON 2026 reaffirms the commitment of the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) to promoting institutional, multicentric, and collaborative medical research. The conference will present recent scientific advances, innovations, and best practices in healthcare, with outcomes expected to benefit both the Armed Forces and the civilian healthcare system.

The three-day conference is being organised under the patronage of Lt Gen Pankaj P Rao, Director and Commandant, AFMC Pune and Colonel Commandant, Army Medical Corps. A broad spectrum of contemporary healthcare challenges and emerging opportunities will be deliberated through scientific sessions, workshops, and panel discussions.

FPJ Shorts
Indian Ex-Umpire Anil Chaudhary Confirms Pakistan Spinner Usman Tariq Has Legal Bowling Action; Watch VIDEO
Indian Ex-Umpire Anil Chaudhary Confirms Pakistan Spinner Usman Tariq Has Legal Bowling Action; Watch VIDEO
VIDEO: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Alleges Delhi Police Harassment Of Bengali Families At Banga Bhawan
VIDEO: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Alleges Delhi Police Harassment Of Bengali Families At Banga Bhawan
Maghi Purnima Draws Lakhs To Malanggad As Devotees, Political Leaders Reignite Focus On Fort’s Religious Identity Dispute
Maghi Purnima Draws Lakhs To Malanggad As Devotees, Political Leaders Reignite Focus On Fort’s Religious Identity Dispute
CBI Launches Multinational Operation CyStrike, Conducts Raids Across 10 States To Bust Global Cyber Fraud Networks
CBI Launches Multinational Operation CyStrike, Conducts Raids Across 10 States To Bust Global Cyber Fraud Networks

Chief Guest And Inaugural Dignitaries

Surg VAdm Arti Sarin, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, Director General Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS), will be the chief guest. The inaugural session will attended by Lt Gen Pratik K Sharma, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command.

Renowned healthcare experts and academicians will contribute to the scientific deliberations, including Dr Soumya Swaminathan, former Principal Scientist and former Director General, ICMR and Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain, among others.

Read Also
Shots Fired Outside Rohit Shetty’s Juhu Home While Filmmaker Rested Upstairs, Police Arrest...
article-image

The conference will also be attended by senior leadership of the Armed Forces Medical Services, including

· Surg VAdm Kavita Sahai, (Navy)

· Lt Gen Vineet Sharma, DGDS and Colonel Commandant, Army Dental Corps

· Air Mshl Sandeep Thareja, , DGMS (Air)

· Surg VAdm Anupam Kapur, NM, DGHS (AF)

· Lt Gen Shivinder Singh, Commandant, AMC Centre & College and Colonel Commandant, Army Medical Corps

· Lt Gen CG Muralidharan, AVSM, DGMS (Army) and Colonel Commandant, Army Medical Corps

· Air Mshl Subramanian Shankar, DCIDS (Medical)

· Lt Gen Avinash Das, Commandant, Army Hospital (Research & Referral)

· Surg VAdm Vivek Hande DG (Org & Pers)

The conference is being organised under the guidance of Maj Gen Atul Seth, VSM, Dean and Deputy Commandant, AFMC.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maghi Purnima Draws Lakhs To Malanggad As Devotees, Political Leaders Reignite Focus On Fort’s...
Maghi Purnima Draws Lakhs To Malanggad As Devotees, Political Leaders Reignite Focus On Fort’s...
CBI Launches Multinational Operation CyStrike, Conducts Raids Across 10 States To Bust Global Cyber...
CBI Launches Multinational Operation CyStrike, Conducts Raids Across 10 States To Bust Global Cyber...
Navi Mumbai News: 24-Year-Old Man Dies By Suicide In Trombay; Girlfriend Booked For Abetment
Navi Mumbai News: 24-Year-Old Man Dies By Suicide In Trombay; Girlfriend Booked For Abetment
BNCMC Announces 100 Per Cent Interest Waiver On Property Tax Dues For Two Months To Boost Revenue...
BNCMC Announces 100 Per Cent Interest Waiver On Property Tax Dues For Two Months To Boost Revenue...
Prolonged Detention Of Sterilised Stray Dogs Raises Animal Welfare Concerns In Navi Mumbai
Prolonged Detention Of Sterilised Stray Dogs Raises Animal Welfare Concerns In Navi Mumbai