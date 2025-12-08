Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Marks 43rd Anniversary With Tributes To National Icons Across City | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The 43rd anniversary celebrations of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) began on Monday with officials paying obeisance to national heroes across the city.

In the morning, Additional Municipal Commissioner Ranjeet Patil garlanded the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Kranti Chowk. Garden Superintendent Vijay Patil, Assistant Commissioner Shamiuddin Khan, Information Officer Tausif Ahmed, and others were present.

Later, Additional Commissioner Kalpita Pimple paid obeisance to the statues of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule at Sambhaji Peth. Patil and Pimple then visited Mill Corner and paid obeisance to Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj.

At the CSMC headquarters, officials garlanded the portraits of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, and Annabhau Sathe. Patil, Pimple, Deputy Commissioner Rahul Suryawanshi, Ankush Pandhare, Lakhichand Chavan, Vijay Patil, Tausif Ahmed, Cultural Officer Shambhu Vishwasu, Ravindra Kharat, Atul Bankar, Santosh Kothale, Karan Salve, Sunita Jagtap, Ajit Bule, Injamam ul Haq, and others were present.