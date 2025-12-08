 Maharashtra’s First RetCam Centre For NICU Infants Inaugurated At Jalna’s Ganpati Netralaya
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneMaharashtra’s First RetCam Centre For NICU Infants Inaugurated At Jalna’s Ganpati Netralaya

Maharashtra’s First RetCam Centre For NICU Infants Inaugurated At Jalna’s Ganpati Netralaya

The facility has been developed under The Rotary Foundation’s USA & India Global Grant as part of the Retinopathy Diagnostic Centre Project, awarded to the Rotary Club of Jalna Midtown (RCJM) and supported by the Rotary Club of Corona, the Rotary Club of Austin (USA), and Shri Ganpati Netralaya

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 09:18 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra’s First RetCam Centre For NICU Infants Inaugurated At Jalna’s Ganpati Netralaya | Sourced

Jalna: Maharashtra’s first state-of-the-art RetCam Retinopathy Diagnostic Centre for NICU infants, established at a cost of Rs 2 crore, was inaugurated on Saturday at Shri Ganpati Netralaya, Jalna.

The facility has been developed under The Rotary Foundation’s USA & India Global Grant as part of the Retinopathy Diagnostic Centre Project, awarded to the Rotary Club of Jalna Midtown (RCJM) and supported by the Rotary Club of Corona, the Rotary Club of Austin (USA), and Shri Ganpati Netralaya. From the second mention, the organisation is referred to as RCJM.

Rajendra Barwale, chairman of the Mahyco Group, praised the Rotary clubs and partners for their dedication to the Rotary motto, “Service Above Self.” He commended the tireless efforts of Dr Anup Karwa, who played a pivotal role in securing the Global Grant funding.

Barwale described the project as a “dream fulfilled”, comparing it to sowing a seed that now requires dedicated nurturing. He emphasised that the biggest challenge ahead will be the early detection of retinopathy of prematurity and convincing parents of affected infants to seek timely treatment.

FPJ Shorts
Goa Nightclub Fire: Owners Fled to Phuket Via IndiGo Flight Hours After Blaze That Killed 25: Report
Goa Nightclub Fire: Owners Fled to Phuket Via IndiGo Flight Hours After Blaze That Killed 25: Report
Panvel Municipal Corporation Buys 55-Metre And 28-Metre Aerial Fire Ladders For High-Rise Rescue; ₹22.4 Crore Upgrade To Boost Safety Infrastructure
Panvel Municipal Corporation Buys 55-Metre And 28-Metre Aerial Fire Ladders For High-Rise Rescue; ₹22.4 Crore Upgrade To Boost Safety Infrastructure
Thane News: Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Announces Free WiFi For Public Places; First 8 Hours Free, Paid Service Thereafter
Thane News: Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Announces Free WiFi For Public Places; First 8 Hours Free, Paid Service Thereafter
Global Sports Drives Pickleball Surge As India Becomes A Fast-Growing Hub
Global Sports Drives Pickleball Surge As India Becomes A Fast-Growing Hub
Read Also
Pune: PMC Plans Hadapsar Flyover Repairs After Four-Year Hiatus
article-image

He added that telemedicine will enable specialists to reach remote regions, identify infants with retinopathy of prematurity and work towards eliminating the disease -- a “herculean but achievable mission”. Ganpati Netralaya, he affirmed, is fully committed to this cause.

In his address, Dr Anup Karwa, Global Grant lead and district Stewardship chair, shared that he and his team connected with Rotarians and non-Rotarians across the world to gather support and successfully secured prestigious international grant funding for the project.

Rotary Midtown president Ankit Agarwal, district governor Sudhir Lature and immediate past district governor Suresh Saboo also addressed the gathering.

Saurabh Zanzari, treasurer, proposed the vote of thanks, while the proceedings were conducted by Venu Agrawal, bulletin editor of Midtown. The event was attended by a large number of senior Rotarians from Jalna and other cities of Maharashtra.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra’s First RetCam Centre For NICU Infants Inaugurated At Jalna’s Ganpati Netralaya

Maharashtra’s First RetCam Centre For NICU Infants Inaugurated At Jalna’s Ganpati Netralaya

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Marks 43rd Anniversary With Tributes To National Icons Across City

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Marks 43rd Anniversary With Tributes To National Icons Across City

Ahead Of New Year, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Collector Deelip Swami Orders District-Wide Anti-Drug...

Ahead Of New Year, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Collector Deelip Swami Orders District-Wide Anti-Drug...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BJP Aspirants Queue Up As Party Begins Form Distribution For Civic Polls

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BJP Aspirants Queue Up As Party Begins Form Distribution For Civic Polls

Jalgaon Collector Rohan Ghuge Pledges To Surpass Flag Day Target; Contributes ₹10,000

Jalgaon Collector Rohan Ghuge Pledges To Surpass Flag Day Target; Contributes ₹10,000