 Pune: Passport Mobile Seva Kendras At Symbiosis Lavale, Vimannagar Campuses Between Oct 8-15
The Regional Passport Office in Pune will be functioning Passport Mobile Seva Kendras at Symbiosis International University, Lavale, between October 8 to 10. This will be followed by the same initiative at the Symbiosis’ Vimannagar Campus on the New Airport Road from October 13 to 15.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 04, 2025, 08:40 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Passport Mobile Seva Kendras At Symbiosis Lavale, Vimannagar Campuses Between Oct 8-15 | File Pic

The passport mobile seva kedra is a part of Ministry of External Affair’s initiative that aims to provide last mile connectivity, fast and hassle-free service experience.  

It will be more convenient for senior citizens, specially abled and residents of nearby locality to take advantage of the special initiative. 

An official of the Pune’s Regional Passport Office (RPO) said, “Citizens can avoid long distance travel and should avail these services to complete the passport procedure quickly.”

article-image

The RPO also stated that the whole motive behind this initiative is to expand outreach and improve connectivity through these mobile units.


Interested applicants can book the appointments in advance through mSeva mobile application or by registering on the official passport seva website, www.passportindia.gov.in. Following the successful appointment, one can get the services at the designated locations during the service window.

