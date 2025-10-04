Pune: Passport Mobile Seva Kendras At Symbiosis Lavale, Vimannagar Campuses Between Oct 8-15 | File Pic

The Regional Passport Office in Pune will be functioning Passport Mobile Seva Kendras at Symbiosis International University, Lavale, between October 8 to 10. This will be followed by the same initiative at the Symbiosis’ Vimannagar Campus on the New Airport Road from October 13 to 15.



The passport mobile seva kedra is a part of Ministry of External Affair’s initiative that aims to provide last mile connectivity, fast and hassle-free service experience.

It will be more convenient for senior citizens, specially abled and residents of nearby locality to take advantage of the special initiative.

An official of the Pune’s Regional Passport Office (RPO) said, “Citizens can avoid long distance travel and should avail these services to complete the passport procedure quickly.”

The RPO also stated that the whole motive behind this initiative is to expand outreach and improve connectivity through these mobile units.