Nashik Video: Tribals Pelt Stones At Kalwan Police Station Over Youth's Alleged Kidnapping; Journalist, Cop Injured | Video Grab

Following the alleged kidnapping incident of Vithoba Gulab Pawar (age 25), a tribal youth from Kalwan Khurd village in Kalwan taluka, the case has taken a serious turn. A wave of anger has erupted from the tribal community as a local farmer is suspected in this case, and hundreds of tribal citizens pelted stones at the Kalvan police station on Saturday, October 4.

Journalist Deepak Sonawane was injured in this stone pelting, while the police station has suffered major damage. The police have immediately deployed additional forces, and there is a tense atmosphere in the area.

Vithoba Pawar went out of the village at 11 am on October 3 and has not been found yet. Tribals from Pawar’s village have expressed suspicion that Vithoba died by beating up a local farmer (father and son duo). The police registered a complaint of kidnapping at 10 pm on Friday, but due to a lack of immediate action, the tribals started a sit-in protest on the road outside the police station since night. This disrupted traffic for 16 hours and affected normal life in the area.

On Saturday morning, October 4, tribal citizens continued their protest in front of the police station and demanded that a case be registered against the accused. Angry over the delay, the crowd tried to enter the station. When the police stopped them, large-scale stone-pelting started.

A woman police officer and journalist, Deepak Sonawane, were injured in the incident. The windows of the police vehicle were also broken. Tension increased for some time due to this incident. This is the first such incident in Kalwan taluka, and the protesters kept the police in custody for 10 hours.

Pawar’s family members said, "Get us justice and bring our son back within 24 hours." Accordingly, the police have registered cases against the accused farmers (father and son) and have registered a case of torture and kidnapping. Police Inspector Khagendra Tembhekar is investigating under the guidance of Deputy Superintendent of Police Kiran Kumar Suryavanshi.

The incident has created a stir in Kalwan taluka, and the administration has taken the matter seriously. The police have called in additional forces, and the investigation is underway at full speed.

This incident has increased tension between the tribals and local communities, and there is a demand that the administration should bring the situation under control by providing justice at the earliest.