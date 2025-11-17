Pune Launches Leprosy Detection Drive; 5.25 Lakh Citizens To Be Screened | Sourced

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Monday launched the state-wide Leprosy Case Detection Campaign (LCDC), which will run from November 17 to December 2, 2025. The 14-day campaign aims to identify new leprosy cases through door-to-door screening across the city.

The campaign was inaugurated at the K Draupadabai Muralidhar Khedekar Maternity Home by the Health Chief of PMC, Dr Nina Borade.

According to the information received, a total of 250 teams will screen 5 lakh 25 thousand people for early symptoms such as skin patches, loss of sensation and tingling. Suspected patients will be guided to further tests and free treatment.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Borade urged citizens to shed misconceptions about leprosy and said that we should approach the campaign with sensitivity. “Leprosy is a disease, not a stigma. Timely diagnosis can bring light back into someone’s life. The mission of service and compassion shown by Mahatma Gandhi must continue until leprosy is eradicated,” she said.

The officials explained the planning and methodology of the door-to-door survey and appealed to citizens for full cooperation. Soon after the inauguration, the designated health teams immediately began field surveys.

The Health Department has urged citizens to support the teams and treat leprosy without discrimination, emphasising that early detection and treatment are key to breaking the chain of infection.

Officials said that with the combined support of health workers and citizens, the campaign will achieve its goals.

“Let’s move towards a leprosy-free Pune… Let’s move towards a leprosy-free Maharashtra,” said the officials.