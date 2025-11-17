 Pune: Labour Commissioner’s Office Summons TCS Over Alleged Illegal Layoffs; Hearing Tomorrow
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 12:49 PM IST
article-image
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) | File Image

Pune: The Labour Commissioner's Office in Pune has issued a summons to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), according to an X (formerly Twitter) post shared by Nascent Information Technology Employees' Senate (NITES). The reason for this summons is said to be alleged illegal terminations and unlawful layoffs.

Hearing for this is scheduled on Tuesday before the Government Labour Office, said NITES President Harpreet Singh Saluja. The union also posted photos supporting the statement in which all the relevant information was available.

In the post, the organisation also said it has raised concerns again and again regarding the treatment of mid- and senior-level staff. Due to this, the labour authorities have intervened. NITES has also raised the issue about alleged forced resignations taken by TCS.

The X post by NITES did not include a response from TCS, and the company has not commented publicly on the summons.

The notices sent by the Labour Commissioner’s Office direct TCS to appear before officials and address the allegations raised against the company. According to the documents, several employees have filed complaints, and the cited provisions mandate that employers adhere to statutory procedures before executing any retrenchment or separation measures.

The development adds further strain to the already tense standoff between the union and India’s largest IT services company. TCS has been under the spotlight this year for its workforce restructuring practices and management of mid-career exits. The Tuesday hearing is likely to play a key role in determining the next course of action in the dispute and may also guide how labour authorities address similar grievances within the IT sector going forward.

