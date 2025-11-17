 Pune: Hadapsar Railway Terminal 90% Complete, Trial Runs Begin; Set To Open By Jan 2026
Reportedly, trial runs have begun at the new rail station, and the terminal is expected to become fully operational soon.

In a major update about the development of the rail infrastructure in Pune, the redevelopment of the Hadapsar railway terminal is now 90 per cent complete and will gradually reduce pressure on Pune Railway Junction, informed railway officials.

Reportedly, trial runs have begun at the new rail station, and the terminal is expected to become fully operational soon. It is learnt that the official inauguration will be done on January 26, 2026, and the Hadapsar–Hazur Sahib Nanded Express and the Hadapsar–Harangul Special trains will start from and terminate at Hadapsar (HDP) instead of Pune Junction (PUNE). 

Moreover, additional train services are expected to be redirected in the coming months, helping reduce the growing load at Pune Rail Junction. The Pune railway official informed about the progress on the Hadapsar terminal’s infrastructure, of which 95 per cent of the platform construction is complete, the second foot-over bridge is 90 per cent complete, and the installation of lifts and escalators has been completed. 

A railway official told HT, “90 per cent work on he new station building, including ticket counters, waiting areas, and commercial facilities, is ready. Parking is 55 per cent complete, and the cycle stand is 80 per cent finished.” To reduce the pressure on Pune Junction, the new rail terminal will act as a satellite hub. 

Reportedly, according to the new schedule, Train No. 01487/01488 Hadapsar–Harangul Special will leave at 06:20 hrs and arrive at 20:45 hrs. Train No. 17629/17630 Hadapsar–Hazur Sahib Nanded Express will depart from Hadapsar at 21:50 hrs and arrive at 04:35 hrs daily. And unlike earlier, both trains will no longer start or end at Pune Junction.

