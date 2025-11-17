Good News! Mumbai-Pune Expressway To Get 4 More Lanes; Project To Cost ₹14,260 Crore

Mumbai-Pune Expressway | Wikipedia

In good news for commuters, the Maharashtra Government is planning to add four more lanes to the six-lane Mumbai–Pune Expressway. This will significantly ease vehicular congestion on the busy expressway. Reportedly, the project will cost approximately ₹14,260 crore.

A senior Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) official told HT that they are in the process of submitting a proposal in this regard to the state government. “If tendering formalities are conducted as planned once the government clears the proposal, four new lanes will be added to the expressway by 2030,” the official said.

Meanwhile, of the ₹14,260 crore, the state government is likely to contribute 40 per cent, while the remaining amount is likely to be borne by the infrastructure firm that is awarded the tender, the report said.

The report further stated that the toll-collection period on the expressway will be extended beyond April 30, 2045, once the state government approves this project.

Missing Link Nears Completion

The long-awaited ‘missing link’ on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway is nearing completion and could be inaugurated early next year, promising smoother, faster and safer travel for thousands of motorists.

The 13.3-km stretch of the expressway will bypass the congested Khandala and Lonavla ghat sections. This will cut down travel time between Mumbai and Pune by at least 30 minutes. Currently, vehicles travelling between Khopoli and the Sinhgad Institute must cover 19 km through the ghat section, often facing bottlenecks, breakdowns and landslides.