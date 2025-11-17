Another Accident Near Pune's Navale Bridge: Overspeeding Container Triggers 5-Vehicle Pile-Up | Video Screengrab

Five vehicles were damaged in a chain-reaction accident at Navale Bridge in Pune on Monday, after an overspeeding container lost control and rammed a pickup truck from behind, pushing it forward and causing it to collide with the cars ahead, crashing five vehicles in a row.

According to eyewitnesses, the container was travelling at high speed when the driver lost control, resulting in a back-to-back collision. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

Dilip Daingade, Senior Police Inspector of Sinhagad Police Station, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said the traffic movement slowed on the highway and, fortunately, no one was injured. "Somehow, the container driver lost control and rammed a pickup ahead on the road. The matter is under investigation," he added.

The incident comes just days after a deadly accident at the same location last Thursday, in which eight people lost their lives. Frequent crashes in the Navale Bridge area have raised serious concerns about road safety and speeding on this stretch of the highway.

Reportedly, the Navale Bridge stretch on the Pune-Bangalore Highway has become one of the deadliest accident zones in the city, with 115 people losing their lives in the last five years.

Traffic Police records reveal that 257 accidents have occurred between 2021 and 2025, out of which 95 were serious. The steep slope leading to the bridge, damaged side railings, and ineffective speed breakers have all contributed to frequent mishaps.