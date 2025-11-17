 Another Accident Near Pune's Navale Bridge: Overspeeding Container Triggers 5-Vehicle Pile-Up
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneAnother Accident Near Pune's Navale Bridge: Overspeeding Container Triggers 5-Vehicle Pile-Up

Another Accident Near Pune's Navale Bridge: Overspeeding Container Triggers 5-Vehicle Pile-Up

According to eyewitnesses, the container was travelling at high speed when the driver lost control, resulting in a back-to-back collision. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 03:35 PM IST
article-image
Another Accident Near Pune's Navale Bridge: Overspeeding Container Triggers 5-Vehicle Pile-Up | Video Screengrab

Five vehicles were damaged in a chain-reaction accident at Navale Bridge in Pune on Monday, after an overspeeding container lost control and rammed a pickup truck from behind, pushing it forward and causing it to collide with the cars ahead, crashing five vehicles in a row.

According to eyewitnesses, the container was travelling at high speed when the driver lost control, resulting in a back-to-back collision. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

Read Also
Good News! Mumbai-Pune Expressway To Get 4 More Lanes; Project To Cost ₹14,260 Crore
article-image

Dilip Daingade, Senior Police Inspector of Sinhagad Police Station, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said the traffic movement slowed on the highway and, fortunately, no one was injured. "Somehow, the container driver lost control and rammed a pickup ahead on the road. The matter is under investigation," he added.

The incident comes just days after a deadly accident at the same location last Thursday, in which eight people lost their lives. Frequent crashes in the Navale Bridge area have raised serious concerns about road safety and speeding on this stretch of the highway.

FPJ Shorts
SSC Updates Disability Certificate Norms, Introduces Two-Form System For PwBD Candidates
SSC Updates Disability Certificate Norms, Introduces Two-Form System For PwBD Candidates
TG TET January 2026: Registration Process For Paper I And II Underway; Here's How To Apply
TG TET January 2026: Registration Process For Paper I And II Underway; Here's How To Apply
Bangladesh Court Orders Death Sentence For Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina For 'Crime Against Humanity' During 2024 Students' Protest
Bangladesh Court Orders Death Sentence For Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina For 'Crime Against Humanity' During 2024 Students' Protest
Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Sentenced To Death By International Crimes Tribunal: Here Is What The Tribunal Said During Hearing
Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Sentenced To Death By International Crimes Tribunal: Here Is What The Tribunal Said During Hearing
Read Also
Maharashtra Clears Leopard Sterilisation In Pune's Junnar; 1,000 AI Cameras, 1,000 Cages To Be Set...
article-image

Reportedly, the Navale Bridge stretch on the Pune-Bangalore Highway has become one of the deadliest accident zones in the city, with 115 people losing their lives in the last five years.

Traffic Police records reveal that 257 accidents have occurred between 2021 and 2025, out of which 95 were serious. The steep slope leading to the bridge, damaged side railings, and ineffective speed breakers have all contributed to frequent mishaps.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Another Accident Near Pune's Navale Bridge: Overspeeding Container Triggers 5-Vehicle Pile-Up

Another Accident Near Pune's Navale Bridge: Overspeeding Container Triggers 5-Vehicle Pile-Up

Maharashtra Clears Leopard Sterilisation In Pune's Junnar; 1,000 AI Cameras, 1,000 Cages To Be Set...

Maharashtra Clears Leopard Sterilisation In Pune's Junnar; 1,000 AI Cameras, 1,000 Cages To Be Set...

Pune: Hadapsar Railway Terminal 90% Complete, Trial Runs Begin; Set To Open By Jan 2026

Pune: Hadapsar Railway Terminal 90% Complete, Trial Runs Begin; Set To Open By Jan 2026

Pune: 5 Accident Black Spots Identified On Katraj Tunnel-Navale Bridge Stretch

Pune: 5 Accident Black Spots Identified On Katraj Tunnel-Navale Bridge Stretch

Pune: 3 People Killed After Train Runs Over Them Near Manjari Area

Pune: 3 People Killed After Train Runs Over Them Near Manjari Area