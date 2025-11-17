Nashik: 700 Volunteers Join Godavari Riverbank Cleanliness Drive Under Ganga-Godavari Campaign |

Nashik: Under the Ganga–Godavari Cleanliness and Health Campaign, carried out for the past three and a half years by Shri Swami Samarth Seva Marg and Shri Samarth Gurupeeth, Trimbakeshwar, around 700 male and female volunteers participated in a cleanliness drive on Sunday along the Godavari riverbank.

During the camp organised on this occasion, 150 people received free health check-ups and free medicines were distributed. Expert doctors also provided health-related guidance to the volunteers and devotees present.



Chandrakant More, General Manager of Samarth Gurupeeth, not only attended the event but actively took part in the cleanliness drive and the health camp, motivating volunteers and devotees.



While interacting with volunteers, he said, "For the past three and a half years, we all have been serving Goddess Godamai. It is truly gratifying and satisfying that many other service-oriented organisations are now stepping forward to join this noble cause, inspired by our efforts. For the last seventy-five years, Samarth Seva Marg has been tirelessly working to alleviate the suffering of the poor and needy. By removing ignorance, ill-health, and uncleanliness, we have been spreading the message of knowledge, health, and cleanliness, reaching even the last person in society."



"Today, Seva Marg is no longer limited just to the Nashik district. It has spread not only across the state but beyond the borders of the country. Through eight thousand centres in India and abroad, millions of volunteers are working for the welfare of humanity," he explained.





He added that by participating in this cleanliness campaign, all volunteers are fortunate to be able to serve Mother Ganga–Godavari. Explaining how science is embedded in every festival and ritual, he also gave several examples to illustrate this point.