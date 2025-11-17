Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue Removed Overnight From Pune Tehsil Office; Immediate Reinstallation Demanded

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue Removed Overnight From Pune Tehsil Office; Community Demands Immediate Reinstallation |

Tension is rising in Pune city after the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was removed from the historic Tehsil Office (Mamledar Kacheri) premises in Shukrawar Peth at midnight between November 14 and 15. Following this, members of the Berad-Bedar-Ramoshi community across Maharashtra have expressed deep anger, calling the act disrespectful and demanding that the statue be reinstalled at its original location without delay.

In 2005, the Pune Municipal Corporation officially declared this entire locality a heritage zone. Despite this, residents allege that construction work under the Build Operate Transport (BOT) model is being carried out illegally. “We have already submitted multiple complaints to stop the work, but no firm action has been taken. We have submitted a letter to the Pune District Collector, and they have also highlighted the historical importance of the site. And urge the authorities to take some strict actions,” one of the protesters told FPJ.

The Mamledar Kacheri area is closely linked to the early revolutionary leader Raje Umaji Naik, who fought against British rule, along with several other freedom fighters who were imprisoned here. The area is home to a number of ancient structures that form an important part of Pune’s heritage.

A source informed Free Press Journal that the statue was removed late at night on November 14. It was deliberately removed in the night to avoid any kind of resistance from the community or tej supporters. The statue was erected on the land registered under trust.

“Now the question is who removed the historic statue, and why was it removed in the first place. We have staged a protest today in front of the premises, and around 40 people gathered, and we will be sitting here until the statue is returned to its original place. We urge the administration not to grant any construction permissions in the heritage zone until all pending complaints are resolved,” a source said on the condition of anonymity.

Sushil Chinchwale, a social activist and a staunch follower of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, said, "It's disheartening to know that the historic statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has been removed in the night. Our sentiments have been deeply hurt, and we are staging a protest. And if the statue is not immediately reinstalled, we will stage a statewide protest against this unjust and deliberate action. I believe the builders and government administration have some dealings between them, and they did it for some profit, but we will not tolerate this. It's an insult to our culture.”

Archana Nikam, Tehsildar, Haveli, said, "We removed the statue with due permission from the higher-ups. There's no hiding or anything of that matter, everything was done under law and order."

After MLA Nilesh Lanke made a visit to the site and said, "I assure all the people protesting here that the statue will be reinstalled in the premises again."