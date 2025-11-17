Powai Kidnapping Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Reaches Pune To Record Statement Of Rohit Arya's Wife

Mumbai: In the ongoing investigation of the Powai kidnapping case, a Mumbai Crime Branch team has left for Pune to record the statement of the wife of Rohit Arya, one of the key persons.
So far, the Crime Branch has recorded statements of 20 to 25 individuals, including veteran actor Marathi actor and actress, who were questioned as part of the probe.
The Mumbai Crime Branch continues to trace all possible links to the abduction case and is expected to record more statements in the coming days.
