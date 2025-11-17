 Powai Kidnapping Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Reaches Pune To Record Statement Of Rohit Arya's Wife
The Mumbai Crime Branch probing the Powai kidnapping case has travelled to Pune to record the statement of Rohit Arya’s wife, considered a key figure. Police have questioned 20–25 people so far, including a veteran Marathi actor and actress, and are expected to record more statements as they follow new leads in the investigation.

Mumbai: In the ongoing investigation of the Powai kidnapping case, a Mumbai Crime Branch team has left for Pune to record the statement of the wife of Rohit Arya, one of the key persons.

So far, the Crime Branch has recorded statements of 20 to 25 individuals, including veteran actor Marathi actor and actress, who were questioned as part of the probe.

The Mumbai Crime Branch continues to trace all possible links to the abduction case and is expected to record more statements in the coming days.

