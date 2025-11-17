 Attention Commuters! Meter-Based Rickshaw Services To Operate In Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation | Know New Fares Here
The change came after Maharashtra State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on October 13 said that taxi and rickshaw drivers have been given a deadline until November 15 to begin operating meter-based services in Vasai and Virar. The aim of the meeting was to address the issue of traffic congestion in the Vasai–Virar Municipal Corporation area.

Monday, November 17, 2025
Vasai-Virar: The Vasai- Virar is set to start meter based fares for commuters travelling in rickshaw and taxi from November 15. Amid this, the revised fares for the meter rickshaws have been reportedly released by the Regional Transport Office with minimum fares starting at Rs 26.

This change came after Maharashtra State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on October 13 said that taxi and rickshaw drivers have been given a deadline until November 15 to begin operating meter-based services in Vasai and Virar. The aim of the meeting was to address the issue of traffic congestion in the Vasai–Virar Municipal Corporation area. According to the transport minister, taxi and rickshaw drivers must charge passengers as per the fares set by the state government.

Know Revised Fares For Meter-Based Autorickshaw

For 1.50 KM distance, the normal fare that will be charged for commuters will be Rs 26 while the midnight fares for the same distance will be Rs 32.

For 2 Km distance, the meter-based fares for autorickshaw will be charged Rs 34 while the midnight fares will Rs 43.

Meanwhile, the autorickshaw fares are same as those charged all over Mumbai, which were increased from February 2025.

The descision to have meter-based fares in Vasai-Virar after a meeting was held at Mantralaya along with MLA Sneha Dubey, MSRTC Managing Director Dr. Madhav Kusekar, Vasai–Virar Municipal Commissioner Manoj Suryavanshi, Additional Transport Commissioner Bharat Kalaskar, and other officials.

During the meeting, the state transport minister had also directed the State Transport Corporation to start long-distance bus services from the Vasai–Virar Municipal Corporation area to Thane and Kalyan.

