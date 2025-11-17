Bhiwandi–Nizampur Municipal Corporation Launches Major Road-Widening Drive In City; Engineers’ Body Calls Action Unfair

BNCMC begins demolition along the Kalyan Naka–Anjurphata stretch as part of a major road-widening initiative in Bhiwandi | File Photo

Bhiwandi, Nov 17: The Bhiwandi–Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) along with a large police force and demolition squads began a major road-widening operation on Monday morning from Kalyan Naka to Anjurphata. The administration has initiated demolition to expand approximately two kilometres of the main corridor, which is being widened from 24 metres to 36 metres.

Teams from all five municipal wards, including Junior Engineers and senior officials were deployed across the stretch. As per the municipal development plan the corporation has proposed widening six metres on the right side of the main road from Kalyan.

The same route has been designated earlier for Metro Line-5 extension, planned to run from Kalyan Naka via Temghar up to Kalyan Phase-2. However, this metro extension has been stuck due to strong local opposition.

All Legal Procedures Completed Says Administration

Under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Anmol Sagar, BNCMC officials said that all statutory procedures were completed before the action. Properties affected along the road were identified beforehand and issued notices. A total of 347 properties under Ward Committee No. 4 and 33 properties under Ward Committee No. 5 fall within the demolition zone.

The civic body had issued a 24-hour final notice prior to beginning the operation. Large contingents of police personnel and officials from Torrent Power were present during the action.

TDR & PMAY Benefits for Affected Citizens

BNCMC PRO Shrikant Pardeshi stated that the administration has decided to provide Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) and benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) to the affected persons.

He added that after the upcoming census, the city's increasing population will require additional housing projects, where residential and commercial units will be allotted to those affected. The corporation has appealed to citizens to cooperate for long-term city development.

Engineers' Association Calls the Action Unfair

President of the Engineers and Architects Association Jalal Ansari criticised the operation questioning how the widening could be carried out under the new development plan when the state government has not yet approved the proposed DP.

Is the government bigger or the MMRDA? Until the state government approves the new development plan, how can widening be undertaken based on it? If the corporation itself is not granting permissions under the DP, then taking demolition action based on it is completely unjust,” he said.

