Mumbai CNG News: Mahanagar Gas Supply Restoration Expected Tomorrow By Noon; All Details Here

Due to CNG gas pipeline leakage, vehicles are standing in queue at Mahanagar Gas Station located at Agripada in Mumbai | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: Mahanagar Gas Limited’s (MGL) on November 17 informed that the gas supply restoration is expected by noon tomorrow i.e. November 18 as the rectification work is in progress. This statement by the Mahanagar Gas came after the Gas supply across parts of Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai on Sunday was disrupted.

The disruption came after third-party damage to GAIL’s main gas pipeline inside the Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (RCF) compound affected the flow of gas to Mahanagar Gas Limited’s (MGL) City Gate Station (CGS) at Wadala.

The MGL also informed that out of the total 389 CNG stations, 225 CNG stations are operating.

Gas supply disruptions continues on Monday

After Sunday, the city woke up to severe commute disruption on Monday too due to widespread CNG supply shortage left several fuel pumps across the city non-operational or functioning with limited output.

The unexpected outage resulted in a sharp drop in the availability of autos, kaali-peeli taxis and app-based cabs, pushing commuters into long waits, inflated fares and overcrowded public-transport alternatives like trains and metros during peak office and school hours.

How Many CNG Pumps Are There In Mumbai?

Mumbai has 130 to 140 CNG pumps, including MGL's own facilities.

Many CNG pumps in the city have been non-functional since morning due to low gas supply pressure, Petrol Dealers Association (Mumbai) president Chetan Modi told PTI. He said when he spoke to MGL officials some time back, he was informed that work for the resumption of normal CNG supply was going on a war footing and might take the whole day for full restoration of the damaged pipeline at RCF.

Anil Garg, leader of a school bus operator's body, also said their operations were hit due to the CNG shortage. "Many school buses in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region are facing problems in getting CNG," Garg said, adding that they have been forced to combine the school bus routes.





To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/