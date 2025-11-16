Gas Supply Disrupted Across Mumbai, Thane And Navi Mumbai After Damage To GAIL Pipeline At RCF; CNG Stations Affected

Due to CNG gas pipeline leakage, vehicles are standing in queue at Mahanagar Gas Station located at Agripada in Mumbai | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Mumbai, Nov 16: Gas supply across parts of Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai was disrupted on Sunday after third-party damage to GAIL’s main gas pipeline inside the Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (RCF) compound affected the flow of gas to Mahanagar Gas Limited’s (MGL) City Gate Station (CGS) at Wadala.

MGL Prioritises Domestic PNG Supply

According to an MGL spokesperson, efforts are underway to gradually restore supply to CNG stations. The utility has prioritized uninterrupted supply to domestic piped natural gas (PNG) consumers, ensuring household usage remains unaffected.

CNG Stations May Remain Non-Operational

However, several CNG stations—including those catering to public transport fleets—may remain non-operational until the supply to CGS Wadala is fully restored. Industrial and commercial consumers in the impacted areas have been advised to shift to alternative fuels in the interim.

Repairs Underway to Restore Normal Supply

MGL said gas supply across its network will return to normal once repair work on the damaged pipeline is completed and operations at the Wadala station resume. The company expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to consumers.

