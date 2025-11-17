Maharashtra’s Elderly Surge Exposes Acute Shortage Of Geriatric Specialists | Freepik

Mumbai: Maharashtra is staring at a major healthcare gap as the population of senior citizens continues to rise sharply. The state currently has nearly 1.5 crore elderly people, a number expected to reach 2 to 2.5 crore over the next few years. Yet, despite this surge, there are only 15–20 MD geriatricians doctors specially trained in elderly care working across the entire state.

Experts Warn of a Growing Mismatch

Health experts warn that the mismatch between the rising elderly population and the limited number of specialists is alarming. Nationwide, there are only 450–500 active geriatricians, even though geriatrics is steadily emerging as an important medical field.

According to Dr. Prem Narsinhhan, geriatrician at Jaslok Hospital, senior citizens need far more than routine medicine.

“Elderly care requires a multi-dimensional and coordinated treatment approach covering medical, physical, social, and mental aspects,” he said, stressing that the need for geriatricians is far greater than currently recognized.

Interest in Geriatrics Grows, But Maharashtra Lags Behind

The concept of geriatrics in India dates back to around 1906, when the country’s first geriatric specialists emerged. After the COVID-19 pandemic, interest in the field grew and 20–25 medical colleges across India introduced MD Geriatrics courses. Yet, Maharashtra continues to have only 15–20 specialists, far short of what is needed for its large elderly population.

Most Elderly Patients Still Dependent on MD Medicine Doctors

According to Dr. Milind Khade, Assistant Professor of Geriatrics at JJ Hospital, most elderly patients are still treated by MD Medicine doctors.

“These doctors handle a heavy load of younger and middle-aged patients. As a result, they may not always be able to give senior citizens the detailed attention they require,” he said. He emphasized that geriatrics, though new, is vital to addressing the complex health needs of older adults.

Geriatric Oncology Shortage Alarming

The situation is even more concerning for elderly cancer patients. Dr. Anita Kumar from MGM Hospital pointed out that the number of geriatric oncologists in India is so low that they can “literally be counted on fingers”, despite the increasing number of elderly cancer cases.

Limited Education Pipeline Slows Specialist Growth

Currently, only five medical colleges government and private offer MD Geriatrics in Maharashtra, with a total of 16 postgraduate seats. This means the state produces just 16 new geriatric specialists every year. Nationally, there are 74 seats, with 2–5 seats added annually, but experts say this pace is too slow for the country’s rapidly ageing population.

What Does a Geriatrician Do?

A geriatrician specializes in elderly healthcare, managing age-related diseases, mental and physical decline, and complications arising from multiple medications. They design integrated healthcare plans to improve and maintain the quality of life of senior citizens.