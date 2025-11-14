Medical Milestone: Mumbai’s JJ Hospital Becomes First In Maharashtra To Perform Robotic Scoliosis Deformity Correction Surgery

JJ Hospital surgeons perform Maharashtra’s first robotic scoliosis correction using the Mazor X Spine Robot | File Photo

Mumbai: In a major breakthrough for public healthcare, JJ Hospital has become the first medical institution in Maharashtra — across both government and private sectors — to successfully perform robotic scoliosis deformity correction surgery.

The historic procedures were performed on two patients, one from Dhule in Maharashtra and another from Nizamabad in Telangana, both suffering from severe spinal deformities that caused intense pain and breathing difficulties.

Patients Suffered From Progressive Kyphoscoliosis

According to senior doctors, the patients — 24-year-old Divya Suryawanshi from Dhule and 15-year-old Master Rasul Shaikh from Nizamabad — had been living with progressive spinal kyphoscoliosis, a condition that severely impacts posture, mobility, and lung capacity.

For the first time in the state, surgeons used the cutting-edge Mazor X Spine Robot with O-arm navigation, which allows for highly accurate screw placement and real-time 3D imaging during surgery.

Doctors Highlight Precision and Faster Recovery

“The robotic system enables exceptional precision, reduces surgical risks, and facilitates faster recovery for patients with complex spinal deformities,” explained Dr Nadir Shah, Head of the Orthopaedics Department.

Six-Hour Surgeries Performed by Multidisciplinary Team

The six-hour surgeries were led by Dr Vernon Velho, Head of Neurosurgery; Dr Kushal Gohil, Assistant Professor, Orthopaedics; and Dr Mazhar Khan, Assistant Professor, Neurosurgery.

The procedures were carried out under the expert guidance of Professor Dr Sangeet Gawhale, with crucial support from Dean Dr Bhandarwar, Medical Superintendent Dr Sanjay Surase, and the Orthopaedics and Neurosurgery teams.

The complex anaesthesia management was handled by Dr Usha Badole, Head of Anaesthesia, and Dr Kundan Gosavi.

Hospital Leadership Praises Milestone Achievement

Highlighting the achievement, Dr Gohil said the success showcases the transformative potential of robotic spine surgery in government hospitals. Dr Velho added that the accomplishment was the result of “seamless collaboration” between departments.

JJ Hospital Sets New Benchmark in Robotic Spine Care

“This pioneering procedure marks a significant leap forward in spinal surgery and reflects the hospital’s commitment to integrating advanced medical technology for improved patient outcomes,” said Dr Ajay Bhandarwar, Dean of JJ Hospital, adding that this landmark achievement places JJ Hospital at the forefront of robotic spinal surgery in Maharashtra.

