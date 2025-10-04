 Mumbai News: JJ Hospital Doctors Successfully Remove Bullet From Skull Base Of 55-Year-Old Malad Man Using Advanced Navigation Technology
Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, October 04, 2025, 06:09 PM IST
article-image
Doctors at J. J. Hospital remove a bullet from the skull base of a 55-year-old Malad man using advanced navigation technology | File

Mumbai: In a remarkable feat of medical expertise, doctors at J. J. Hospital successfully removed a bullet lodged deep within the skull base of a 55-year-old patient using advanced navigation technology.

The patient, Abutalha Avval Baig, a resident of Sanjaynagar Pathanwadi in Malad East, was admitted on the morning of September 28 at 8:47 AM after suffering a gunshot wound.

Bullet Lodged in Rare, Life-Threatening Location

Scans revealed that the bullet had fractured the occipital mastoid bone, passed through the left carotid canal and posterior superior wall of the maxilla, before embedding itself in the posterior inferior wall of the left maxilla — a rare and life-threatening location.

Advanced Navigation Technology Ensures Safe Extraction

To extract it, the surgical team employed StealthStation EM Frameless Navigation Technology (SS-EM Frameless Navigation) along with advanced endoscopic techniques.

“The technology offers real-time, GPS-like precision without rigid frames, enabling safe access to delicate areas of the brain and skull base. It significantly reduces risks and improves patient outcomes,” explained a senior neurosurgeon.

High-Risk Surgery Led by Expert Team

“The high-risk surgery was led by Dr. Shrinivas Chavan, Professor and Head of ENT, assisted by Dr. Sunita Bage (Assistant Professor, ENT) and Dr. Kamlesh Kangari (Assistant Professor, Neurosurgery), under the expert guidance of Dr. Vernon Velho, Professor and Head of Neurosurgery. The anesthesia team — Dr. Usha Badole (Professor and Head) and Dr. Prerana Jogdand (Associate Professor) — provided vital support throughout the complex procedure,” said Dr. Ajay Bhandarwar, Dean.

He added the achievement highlights JJ Hospital’s commitment to world-class care through cutting-edge technology and multidisciplinary expertise.

Dr. Sanjay Surase, Medical Superintendent, said that the successful outcome was the result of seamless teamwork across departments.

Incident Leading to Gunshot

According to the Mumbai Crime Branch, Abutalha Avval Baig was drinking with his friend, Nihaj alias Guddu Shaikh, around 5 am on September 28 in the Pathanwadi area of Malad East when a heated argument broke out over a property dispute. Enraged, Shaikh allegedly fired at Baig, leaving him critically injured.

