 Thane: 19-Year-Old Kalyan Boy Dies By Suicide After Being Assaulted In Mumbai Local Train Over Marathi Language | What Exactly Happened
A 19-year-old boy commited suicide after he was assaulted by 4-5 passengers in Mumbai local train over Marathi language. The young boy studying at a college in Mulund, took his own life after returning to his home in Kalyan East's Tisgaon Naka area. His father has filed a case at Kalyan East's Kolshewadi Police Station giving them details on what happened with his son.

Updated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 03:57 PM IST
19-Year-Old Kalyan Boy Dies By Suicide | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: In a tragic incident, a 19-year-old college student from Kalyan tragically committed suicide at his residence after he was allegedly assaulted and threatened by fellow passengers on a Mumbai local train following a Hindi-Marathi language-based argument. The young boy studying at a college in Mulund, took his own life after returning to his home in Kalyan East's Tisgaon Naka area.

What Led To The Boy Commit Suicide?

According to ABP Majha report, when the victim, identified as, Arnav Khaire, was travelling to his college in Mulund, there was sudden jolt in the local train. His father Jeetendra Khaire, explained that Arnav told a Hindi-speaking passenger and asked him to move slightly, "Bhai, Thoda Aage hojao, dhakka Lag raha hai." (Brother, please move a little forward, I am being pushed.)

​On hearing this, another group of 4-5 passengers argued, allegedly hit him below the ear, and verbally threatened him saying, "Tula, Marathi bolayla yet nahi ka? Marathi bolayla laj vatte ka? (Can't you speak Marathi? Are you ashamed of speaking in Marathi?").

Arnav who had to get down at Mulund, left the train at Thane itself as he wanted to avoid the fight. According to his father, Arnav was under significant mental stress following the incident. Adding further, Jeetendra said that his also left college early and returned home in the afternoon itself. He also spoke to him regarding the incident that happened in the train.

Arnav Commits Suicide

When his father reached home from work in the evening at 7 pm, the door was locked from inside and with the help of neighbours, the door was opened. He found his 19-year-old son hanging in the bedroom. Arnav was immediately rushed to Rukminibai Hospital in Kalyan, where he was declared dead at 9.05 pm.

Father Registers Case Over Son's Suicide

According to ABP Majha report, Arnav's father filed a case at Kalyan East's Kolshewadi Police Station giving them details on what happened with his son. Currently, an investigation in the case is going on.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here | Mental Health Helplines

