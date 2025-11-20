Thane Transport Service’s ‘Majhi TMT’ App Sees Massive Surge With 12 Lakh Digital Tickets In 10 Months

Thane Transport Service’s ‘Majhi TMT’ app records strong public response with over 12 lakh digital tickets purchased | File Photo

Thane, Nov 20: The 'Majhi TMT' mobile app launched by the Thane Transport Service to stop arguments between passengers and conductors over loose change is receiving spontaneous response from Thane residents.

Transport Manager Bhalchandra Behere informed that in the ten months from January to October 2025, as many as 12 lakh 4 thousand 882 passengers purchased tickets through this app, due to which TMT received a digital income of Rs 1 crore 73 lakh 29 thousand 378.

Digital Ticket Through App

Through the 'Majhi TMT' app, passengers can take digital tickets using various options like UPI, debit card, credit card, net banking. Information about where the bus is, how long it will take to reach the stop, how many buses are available on the selected route, and the fare is easily available on the app.

A demo of the ticket issuance process and verification by the conductor in the bus has been prepared and made available to the passengers.

Popular Among Thane-Borivali Route Passengers

Ordinary and air-conditioned buses run on 104 routes of Thane Transport Service, among which the Thane-Borivali route is considered to be the highest revenue generating route. About two and a half lakh passengers travel by TMT buses daily. The facility of digital ticket through 'Majhi TMT' app is available in both CNG and electric buses.

This digital facility has been started to avoid disputes over loose change and to provide more simple and transparent service to passengers, and its large-scale acceptance by Thanekars has given a new direction of modernity to the service.

The youth have used this app the most

As tickets for local bus services like TMT are available through the app after the railways, it may be easily possible to provide a single pass or ticket for railways and bus services in the future. This proposal was discussed frequently. The youth have used this app the most. Due to the app, incidents of arguments over loose change have also stopped.

App reduces work stress on conductors

There is no need to count change for employees. Earlier, every passenger had to pay money and take a ticket, which was a lot of work for the conductor. Now, the stress of the conductor has reduced due to the digital ticket system. The transport service is getting new directions due to passengers buying tickets through the app.

