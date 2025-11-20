Indian Fisherman Dies In Pakistan Jail; Activists Urge Urgent Repatriation Efforts As 175 Others Still Await Release

Activists call for immediate diplomatic action after another Indian fisherman dies in a Pakistani prison despite completing his sentence | Representational Image

Palghar, Maharashtra, Nov 20: An Indian fisherman died in a Pakistani prison on the night of November 18, marking the second such death in Karachi’s jail this year. According to activist and journalist Jatin Desai, a total of 199 Indian fishermen — including 19 from Maharashtra — remain incarcerated in Pakistan.

Had Completed Sentence Two Years Ago

The fisherman who died had already completed his sentence two years ago, and his nationality had been officially confirmed. Under the 2008 bilateral agreement between India and Pakistan, prisoners whose identities are verified must be repatriated without delay. However, despite fulfilling all conditions, he continued to remain in custody.

18 Other Maharashtra Fishermen Still in Jail Despite Completing Sentences

Eighteen other fishermen from Maharashtra face a similar situation: although their sentences ended two years ago, they remain behind bars. Their families, Desai said, are not receiving timely assistance from the state government. He urged the Maharashtra government to take proactive steps to secure their release.

Also Watch:

175 Indian Fishermen Languish in Pakistani Prisons

Across Pakistan’s prisons, nearly 175 Indian fishermen have already completed their sentences but continue to languish without repatriation. Desai has appealed to the Indian government to undertake urgent diplomatic and humanitarian efforts to bring them home.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/