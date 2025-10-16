Maharashtra News: Journalist Jatin Desai Urges Palghar Administration To Release Pending Aid For Families Of 18 Tribal Fishermen Jailed In Pakistan

Journalist Jatin Desai has appealed to the Palghar Collector to expedite pending aid for families of tribal fishermen jailed in Pakistan | Representation Image

Palghar, Maharashtra: Journalist and peace activist Jatin Desai has urged the Palghar district administration to ensure that the families of 18 tribal fishermen from Palghar — currently imprisoned in Pakistan — receive their pending financial assistance without delay.

In a memorandum submitted to District Collector Dr. Indurani Jakhar, Desai appealed for immediate action and continued government support for the affected families.

Call For Government Intervention

The fishermen, who were arrested three to four years ago after unintentionally crossing the maritime boundary, have already served their sentences, and their Indian nationality has been confirmed by the Government of India.

“The district administration should personally intervene to help secure their early release and return home,” Desai requested in his appeal.

Pending Relief Funds Under State Policy

Citing a Government Resolution dated August 2, 2023, Desai noted that the Maharashtra government had approved ₹300 per day as assistance to the families of fishermen from the state detained in Pakistan — similar to the aid policy already implemented in Gujarat.

Although the state government disbursed a first installment of ₹16.20 lakh to these families in June–July 2025, Desai pointed out that ₹51.26 lakh — covering the remaining period up to May — is still pending and must be released immediately.

Call For Monthly Payments And Education Support

He further emphasized that this financial aid should be provided monthly, as is the practice in Gujarat, to ensure continuous support for the families’ sustenance. Given that all the detained fishermen belong to tribal communities, Desai also urged the administration to take responsibility for the education of their children.

Humanitarian Concern Over Delay

The appeal highlights both the humanitarian and administrative urgency of the issue, as families of the imprisoned fishermen continue to struggle in their absence.

