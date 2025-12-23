BMC Elections 2026: Congress Demands To Accept Nomination, Affidavits In English, Shiv Sena Firm On Only Marathi

BMC clarified to the political parties representatives that nomination papers and affidavits for civic elections to be submitted in Marathi only. Congress demands to allow submission in English language, Shiv Sena is firm on only Marathi | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai: Several candidates for the BMC elections have raised objections against the election department's decision to mandatorily submit nominations forms and affidavits in Marathi language, unlike the 2017 BMC polls and 2024 state assembly polls when candidates had option to submit affidavits in English or Marathi. The representatives of political parties have scheduled meeting with the state election commission (SEC) on Wednesday morning demanding to release English format.

At the time, Congress is demanding to follow the 2012 SEC circular allowing candidates to submit affidavits in either Marathi or English language, the ruling Shiv Sena is firm on only Marathi formats for local bodies elections.

Speaking with the FPJ, state election commissioner Dinesh Waghmare said, "The formats are released in Marathi only as it is the local body election. A meeting is scheduled with the political parties representatives on Wednesday. If there is a demand to release English format, decision will be taken accordingly."

Nomination submission for BMC elections began from Tuesday, December 23 and continue till December 30. Submission has to be offline with the returning officers (RO). January 2 will be the last date of withdrawal of nominations, and the final list of candidates will be published on January 3.

In the meeting held by BMC Commissioner and District Election Officer Bhushan Gagrani on Monday with representatives of the political parties explaining process of nomination filing, it was clarified that the forms and affidavits are to be submitted in Marathi. "The Returning Officers will accept forms in Marathi only as the SEC has released the format only in one language. It is the commission's decision," a senior officer from BMC election department said.

Congress' general secretary, Sandesh Kondwilkar said, "I raised this issue with the BMC commissioner in the joint meeting held on Monday. I have also written to SEC secretary Suresh Kakani and BMC's joint commissioner V Shankarwar if there are any written orders to accept affidavits only in Marathi. There is confusion at the ROs offices as some have agreed to affidavits in English."

"There is a SEC circular issued in 2012 stating candidates can submit nomination papers and affidavits either in English or Marathi. In 2017 BMC elections and last assembly elections forms were available in English," Kondwilkar added.

However, the ruling parties are firm that Marathi is the official language at the BMC administration and the corporators are expected to be comfortable with the language. Shaina NC, national spokesperson of the Shiv Sena said, "It is the local body elections. The candidates should know the local language. The corporators work with the local body adminstration to address citizens local issues. The affidavits should be in Marathi only."

Apart from the nomination papers, the candidates also submitted affidavit- a declaration of criminal background, details of movable and immovable assets. The candidates also submitted a 100 to 500 word declaration of what works they intend to do in the ward they are contesting.

Ruben Mascarenhas, Aam Aadmi Party's Mumbai's Working President and a candidate for BMC elections said, "Why didn't the local body language rule didn't apply for 2017 elections? The administrative language for state government also is Marathi, but last year English affidavits were accepted. Marathi and English both are official languages."

Important dates:

Nomination submission for BMC elections - December 23 to 30

Deadline to withdrawal nomination - January 2

Final candidates list - January 3

23 Returning Officers across Mumbai

All nomination process is offline. Candidates have to physically submit the papers.

Voting for BMC elections - January 15

Counting of votes - January 16

