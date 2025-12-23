Mumbai News: Gold Worth ₹36 Lakh Stolen From Bank Locker In Andheri, FIR Filed

Gold Worth ₹36 Lakh Stolen From Bank Locker In Andheri West, FIR Filed | Representational Image

Mumbai: The DN Nagar police have booked an unidentified person on a 54-year-old businessman's complaint that his gold ornaments worth Rs36 lakh were stolen from a locker at a renowned private bank.

While the alleged theft was discovered in September 2023, the complainant, Apurv Shah, claimed that he could not immediately pursue the matter due to business commitments, travel and health issues. He later approached the deputy commissioner of police (Zone 9), Bandra, following which a preliminary inquiry was conducted. An FIR was finally lodged on December 20.

According to the FIR, Shah is an Andheri West resident and runs an event management business. He has held a savings account at the bank’s Juhu-Versova Link Road branch since 1997. In 2013, the bank provided him with a free locker facility as he was a long-standing customer.

Shah said that it was in 2021 when he kept gold and silver ornaments in small boxes, gold bars and documents in the locker. Later, Covid struck, hampering bank visits, he said, adding that when he went to the bank again, he found that the locker room was under renovation. As per the FIR, the institute did not inform that such work was about to start and hence he could not remove his valuables from the locker.

On September 4, 2023, Shah opened the locker in the presence of the locker in-charge and became suspicious as the contents appeared unusually well-arranged, the FIR said. Upon closer look, he noticed damage and even several boxes, containing gold jewellery, emptied, it added. Shah alleged that two gold bars of 100 grams, a pair of bangles, a chain and a pendant were missing, while silver articles and documents were left untouched.

The bank officials reportedly assured him that the locker could not have been opened without his presence. A case has been filed under the Indian Penal Code sections 380 (theft in a dwelling house), 454 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit an offence punishable with imprisonment) and 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night).

