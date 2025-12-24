IIT-B Techfest 2025 Day 2 Highlights: ISRO Chairman, Gaganyaan Astronauts, Robowars & Pokémon Drone Show Steal The Show | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 23: The second day of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay’s (IIT-B) Techfest concluded on a high note on Tuesday, with the campus all set to welcome ISRO chairman Dr V. Narayanan, Shubhanshu Shukla, along with other astronauts of the Gaganyaan mission.

‘A Simulated Paradigm’ Brings Gaming And Interactive Realities To Fore

Based on the theme of “A Simulated Paradigm”, exploring gaming and interactive realities, the institute held several competitions and exhibitions centred on the gaming universe.

Former Army, Navy And Air Force Chiefs Address High-Risk Operations

Aditya Khandegar, one of the Techfest organisers, said that at the forefront of the sessions were Manoj Pande, former Chief of Army Staff; Admiral R. Harikumar, former Chief of Naval Staff; and Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari, former Chief of Air Staff, who emphasised Operation Sindoor and the modern technology used for high-risk operations.

International Robowars And India’s First Formula 10 Race Enthrall Students

The campus was thronged by students eager to witness the exciting innovations on display.

The attraction of the day was international robowars, where robots from Austria, Japan and seven other countries challenged each other for supremacy in innovation. For the first time, a Formula 10 (F10) race competition took place in the country, thrilling motor enthusiasts.

Pokémon Drone Show Lights Up IIT-B Campus

The Pokémon drone show lit up the campus as 1,500 drones brought different Pokémon versions to life. The latest visual, presented in a striking formation, depicted Pikachu in a saree and kurta. The final show will be displayed at the Powai campus at 9 pm.

Final Day Focuses On Space And Innovation

Day three, the final day, will focus entirely on space. The programme will begin with a space symposium, followed by an international full-throttle event where remote-controlled electric cars created by students will race, and conclude with an insightful session with Dr V. Narayanan, Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

First Mumbai Visit Of Gaganyaan Astronauts After Historic Mission

The space symposium will be graced by Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian astronaut to visit the International Space Station. He will be joined by Ajit Krishnan, Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair and Angad Pratap, astronauts of the Gaganyaan mission. “This will be the astronauts’ first visit to Mumbai after the historic mission,” said Khandegar.

