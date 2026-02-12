Thane: 62-Year-Old Woman's Hand Fractured After Autorickshaw Driver Pushes Her Onto Road Over Fare Dispute | Representational Image

Thane: A 62-year-old woman fractured her hand after an autorickshaw driver allegedly pushed her onto the road during a fare dispute in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said.

About The Incident

The incident took place on Tuesday, when victim Riza Joseph and her relatives were returning from Kasturi Plaza in the Dombivali area to their place at Davadi, an official said.

While the auto driver initially quoted Rs 120, he demanded Rs 160 upon reaching the destination. Despite the complainant paying the inflated amount, the driver allegedly began verbally abusing the passengers, claiming they had misled him about the exact distance.

The son of Joseph's tenant tried to calm the driver, but the accused started beating him. When Joseph attempted to intervene, the auto driver allegedly pushed the elderly woman with such force that she fell onto the pavement, resulting in a fracture to her left hand, the official said.

The Manpada police have registered a case against the auto driver following the victim's statement from a private hospital, where she has been admitted, the official said.

