 Thane: 62-Year-Old Woman's Hand Fractured After Autorickshaw Driver Pushes Her Onto Road Over Fare Dispute
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: 62-Year-Old Woman's Hand Fractured After Autorickshaw Driver Pushes Her Onto Road Over Fare Dispute

Thane: 62-Year-Old Woman's Hand Fractured After Autorickshaw Driver Pushes Her Onto Road Over Fare Dispute

A 62-year-old woman in Thane fractured her hand after an autorickshaw driver allegedly pushed her onto the road during a fare dispute. The driver initially quoted Rs 120 but demanded Rs 160. After verbal abuse and a scuffle with her relatives, the woman fell, injuring her left hand. Police have registered a case against the driver.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 02:00 PM IST
article-image
Thane: 62-Year-Old Woman's Hand Fractured After Autorickshaw Driver Pushes Her Onto Road Over Fare Dispute | Representational Image

Thane: A 62-year-old woman fractured her hand after an autorickshaw driver allegedly pushed her onto the road during a fare dispute in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said.

About The Incident

The incident took place on Tuesday, when victim Riza Joseph and her relatives were returning from Kasturi Plaza in the Dombivali area to their place at Davadi, an official said.

While the auto driver initially quoted Rs 120, he demanded Rs 160 upon reaching the destination. Despite the complainant paying the inflated amount, the driver allegedly began verbally abusing the passengers, claiming they had misled him about the exact distance.

FPJ Shorts
Thane: 62-Year-Old Woman's Hand Fractured After Autorickshaw Driver Pushes Her Onto Road Over Fare Dispute
Thane: 62-Year-Old Woman's Hand Fractured After Autorickshaw Driver Pushes Her Onto Road Over Fare Dispute
When Is Maha Shivratri 2026? Why It Is Dedicated To Lord Shiva And Goddess Parvati
When Is Maha Shivratri 2026? Why It Is Dedicated To Lord Shiva And Goddess Parvati
Boost for Indian Defence Forces! IAF to Get 114 More Rafale Jets As Defence Acquisition Council Clears ₹3.25 Lakh Crore Deal: Reports
Boost for Indian Defence Forces! IAF to Get 114 More Rafale Jets As Defence Acquisition Council Clears ₹3.25 Lakh Crore Deal: Reports
Vijay Mallya Must Come Back To India To Fight Fugitive Status, Says Bombay High Court
Vijay Mallya Must Come Back To India To Fight Fugitive Status, Says Bombay High Court
Read Also
Video: Man Falls Into Vaitarna Creek From Moving Mumbai Local Train, Luckily Rescued By Fishermen In...
article-image

The son of Joseph's tenant tried to calm the driver, but the accused started beating him. When Joseph attempted to intervene, the auto driver allegedly pushed the elderly woman with such force that she fell onto the pavement, resulting in a fracture to her left hand, the official said.

The Manpada police have registered a case against the auto driver following the victim's statement from a private hospital, where she has been admitted, the official said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane: 62-Year-Old Woman's Hand Fractured After Autorickshaw Driver Pushes Her Onto Road Over Fare...
Thane: 62-Year-Old Woman's Hand Fractured After Autorickshaw Driver Pushes Her Onto Road Over Fare...
Vijay Mallya Must Come Back To India To Fight Fugitive Status, Says Bombay High Court
Vijay Mallya Must Come Back To India To Fight Fugitive Status, Says Bombay High Court
Mumbai Local Train Update: Harbour Line Services Delayed By Nearly 22 Minutes; Commuters Distressed
Mumbai Local Train Update: Harbour Line Services Delayed By Nearly 22 Minutes; Commuters Distressed
Mumbai Monorail Undergoes Independent Safety Tests On New Rakes Before Suspended Services Can Resume
Mumbai Monorail Undergoes Independent Safety Tests On New Rakes Before Suspended Services Can Resume
Indian Navy Assumes Command Of Key Multinational Maritime Task Force CTF 154
Indian Navy Assumes Command Of Key Multinational Maritime Task Force CTF 154