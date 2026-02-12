Video: Man Falls Into Vaitarna Creek From Moving Mumbai Local Train, Luckily Rescued By Fishermen In Palghar

Mumbai: A dramatic incident took place in Palghar district near Mumbai on Wednesday when a young man fell from a moving local train into the Vaitarna creek between Dahanu and Boisar railway stations. The man survived the fall by holding on to a pillar under construction in the creek and was later rescued safely with the help of local fishermen. A viral video shows local fishermen rescuing him after the fall.

Details On The Incident

The incident took place on the Western Railway suburban section when the Dahanu-bound local was crossing the Vaitarna creek. According to a News18 Marathi report, the victim has been identified as Udyan Wangad, a resident of Boisar. According to information received, Wangad had stepped out for work and was returning home to Boisar late at night by local train.

Wangad was reportedly standing near the door of the moving local, a common practice among commuters during crowded journeys. As the train passed over the Vaitarna creek, he lost his balance after his foot slipped and fell directly into the creek below. The sudden fall shocked co-passengers, who immediately raised an alarm.

Some commuters pulled the emergency chain, forcing the train to halt. The motorman immediately informed the railway police control room about the incident. Railway police personnel rushed to the spot and began scanning the area beneath the railway bridge.

During the search, police spotted Wangad alive in the creek. He had managed to cling to a pillar where construction work was underway, preventing him from being swept away by the water. Seeing this, the railway police sought assistance from local residents and fishermen to carry out a rescue operation.

Local fishermen quickly arrived at the spot with a boat and navigated through the creek to reach Wangad. Despite being injured from the fall, he remained conscious and held on until help arrived. With coordinated efforts, the fishermen safely pulled him onto the boat and brought him ashore. Wangad sustained injuries due to the fall into the creek and was immediately shifted to a government hospital for medical treatment. His condition is reported to be stable.

