'Jai Ho': Sarfaraz Khan Drives Through Mumbai's New 'Melody Road', Shares Iconic Moment On Social Media

Indian cricketer Sarfaraz Khan recently gave fans a glimpse of Mumbai’s newest attraction as he drove along the city’s Coastal Road and experienced the newly installed “melody road.” Sharing the moment on social media, Sarfaraz posted a video from inside his car and captioned it, “JAI HO New Musical road in Mumbai.”

The unique stretch of road, developed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), plays the iconic song “Jai Ho” from the Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire as vehicles pass over specially designed grooves. The melody is generated through vibrations created by wheel friction when cars travel at a specific speed, offering commuters a one-of-a-kind musical driving experience.

Installed on the northbound carriageway of the Coastal Road from Nariman Point towards Worli, the melody strip is located about 500 metres after the tunnel exit. For the tune to play clearly, vehicles need to maintain a steady speed of 70–80 km/h, allowing the precisely engineered grooves to produce the recognizable rhythm inside the car cabin.

This innovative project marks a milestone for India, becoming the first melody road in the country and only the fifth such installation worldwide. The initiative was conceptualised by former Member of Parliament Rahul Shewale and was inaugurated in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Sarfaraz’s post quickly caught the attention of fans, who were excited not only to see the cricketer enjoying a drive but also to learn about Mumbai’s new musical roadway. The blend of infrastructure and creativity has added a fresh charm to the Coastal Road, turning an everyday commute into a rhythmic experience, truly living up to the spirit of “Jai Ho.”

Mumbai player Sarfaraz Khan produced a stunning innings in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, smashing 157 runs off just 75 balls, including 9 boundaries and 14 sixes, against Goa at Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur. His explosive form has fans buzzing ahead of IPL 2026.

Chennai Super Kings secured Sarfaraz at his base price of ₹75 lakh during the IPL auction, a move that has already drawn huge excitement among fans. “CSK got a diamond,” one enthusiastic netizen tweeted, reflecting widespread anticipation for the young star’s impact in the upcoming season.

Sarfaraz’s power-hitting and consistent performances in domestic cricket make him a highly promising asset for CSK, and fans are eager to see if he can replicate his Vijay Hazare heroics on the IPL stage.