 ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table: West Indies Top Group C, Pakistan Ahead Of India In Group A - Check Full Standings
West Indies have climbed to the top of Group C with a thrilling win over England at the Wankhede. Australia also skipped to the top of Group B. Pakistan also remain atop Group A, with India trailing ahead of their clash against Namibia. Check the full ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Points table.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 12:03 AM IST
article-image

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is underway with some nail-biting drama. On Day 5 of the competition, Australia romped to victory over Ireland to open their account. South Africa and Afghanistan clashed in arguably the greatest T20 game, with two super overs needed to eventually decide the winner. West Indies also continued their fine form with a convincing win over England at the Wankhede Stadium.

Group A

Pakistan are on top of the standings having clinched back to back wins over Netherlands and the USA. India registered a win over the USA, while Netherlands have a win and a loss on the board.

Group B

Australia clinched a 67-run rout over Ireland in their opening fixture. Zimbabwe also picked up a dominant win over the UAE, while Sri Lanka also defeated Ireland.

Group C

West Indies climbed to the top of Group C with convincing wins over England and Scotland. Scotland registered an important win over Italy, while England survived a nail-biter against Nepal.

Group D

New Zealand have made it two wins in two with their successes over Afghanistan and UAE. South Africa have also sealed two wins and are second on net run rate after their double super over win over Afghanistan. NZ and SA are all but through to the Super 8s with Afghanistan needing a miracle to qualify.

