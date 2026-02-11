 SA Vs AFG, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa Edge Past Afghanistan In Epic Double Super Over Thriller After 187-Run Tie In Ahmedabad
Cricket fans in Ahmedabad were treated to a contest for the ages as South Africa and Afghanistan battled through regulation play and two Super Overs in a breathtaking encounter that had everything: power-hitting, late drama and nerves of steel.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 03:18 PM IST
Image: X

Both teams finished level on 187 runs in their allotted 20 overs, setting up a dramatic Super Over. But even that wasn’t enough to separate the sides, as the match required a rare second Super Over, where South Africa finally emerged victorious.

The double Super Over spectacle will be remembered as one of the greatest T20 contests witnessed in Ahmedabad. For Afghanistan, it was another statement of their growing stature in world cricket. For South Africa, it was a testament to their ability to stay calm when the stakes are highest.

