 IND Vs NAM T20 World Cup 2026: Will Sanju Samson Play Tonight?
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND Vs NAM T20 World Cup 2026: Will Sanju Samson Play Tonight?

IND Vs NAM T20 World Cup 2026: Will Sanju Samson Play Tonight?

India's injury crisis could force a re-think of a playing combination for the IND vs NAM clash in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Abhishek Sharma's ill-health could see the return of Sanju Samson at the top of the order in Delhi on Thursday. Samson was dropped in favour of Ishan Kishan after a string of low scores, but had an extended batting session in the nets on the eve of the game.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 01:07 AM IST
article-image

Sanju Samson could well catch a lucky break. The India opener is in line to play the IND vs NAM clash with Abhishek Sharma recovering from a stomach infection. Sharma played the IND vs USA game in Mumbai but has been down with illness, even visiting the hospital on the eve of the Namibia game in Delhi. Should he miss out, Samson is the backup opener in India's ICC T20 World Cup 2026 squad.

"Sanju is feeling well again, understanding where he fits into the scheme of things now as an injury replacement. He's a solid guy, he's good around the group, he's training well and that's what we expect from everyone in the team," assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate said at pre-match press conference.

Sanju Samson was India's incumbent opener with chief selector Ajit Agarkar and coach Gautam Gambhir preferring him over vice-captain Shubman Gill. However, a horror show in the IND vs NZ series saw him concede his spot to Ishan Kishan. Kishan opened the batting with Abhishek in the T20 World Cup opener, with Sanju benched for the game in Mumbai.

FPJ Shorts
IND Vs NAM T20 World Cup 2026: Will Sanju Samson Play Tonight?
IND Vs NAM T20 World Cup 2026: Will Sanju Samson Play Tonight?
Mumbai News: 19-Year-Old Arrested For Stealing Honda Activa; Stolen Vehicle Worth ₹80,000 Recovered
Mumbai News: 19-Year-Old Arrested For Stealing Honda Activa; Stolen Vehicle Worth ₹80,000 Recovered
IND Vs NAM T20 World Cup, Pitch & Weather Report: Run Fest On The Cards At 'Hazy' Arun Jaitley Stadium
IND Vs NAM T20 World Cup, Pitch & Weather Report: Run Fest On The Cards At 'Hazy' Arun Jaitley Stadium
BMC Inspection Flags Central Railway Godown For Air Pollution Violations In Mulund East
BMC Inspection Flags Central Railway Godown For Air Pollution Violations In Mulund East
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND Vs NAM T20 World Cup 2026: Will Sanju Samson Play Tonight?
IND Vs NAM T20 World Cup 2026: Will Sanju Samson Play Tonight?
IND Vs NAM T20 World Cup, Pitch & Weather Report: Run Fest On The Cards At 'Hazy' Arun Jaitley...
IND Vs NAM T20 World Cup, Pitch & Weather Report: Run Fest On The Cards At 'Hazy' Arun Jaitley...
IND VS NAM Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ICC T20 World Cup 2026
IND VS NAM Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ICC T20 World Cup 2026
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table: West Indies Top Group C, Pakistan Ahead Of India In Group A -...
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table: West Indies Top Group C, Pakistan Ahead Of India In Group A -...
ENG Vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026: Rutherford, Motie Show Hand England 30-Run Defeat In Wankhede Clash
ENG Vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026: Rutherford, Motie Show Hand England 30-Run Defeat In Wankhede Clash