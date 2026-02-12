AM Naik, Notre Dame Advance In U-14 Playoffs; Campion & Bombay Scottish Reach U-10 Division 1 Final; Big Wins Mark U-10 Division 3 Action In Dream Sports MSSA Football | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament witnessed an action-packed day with Boys Under-14 Division 4 playoff matches at Goans Ground, Cross Maidan, and Boys Under-10 Division 1 semi-finals along with Division 3 league-cum-knockout encounters at the MSSA Ground.

In the Boys Under-14 Division 4 playoffs, A.M. Naik School, Powai secured a solid 2–0 win over Hill Spring International, Tardeo, with Kartikey Sawant and Atharv Gohil scoring a goal each.

Nahar International ‘B’, Chandivali edged past Our Lady of Salvation, Dadar 1–0 through a strike by Aarjav Singh. Pawar Public School, Kandivali registered a convincing win over St. Thomas School, Goregaon, with goals from Rajveer Adsul, Arnav Gond and Nivaan Purhran.

Notre Dame School, Vasai delivered an impressive 3–0 victory against Christ Church School, Byculla, as Zack Almeida, Ross Gonsalves and Aruel Dias found the net.

At the MSSA Ground, the Boys Under-10 Division 1 semi-finals saw Campion School, Cooperage defeat The Cathedral and John Connon School, Fort 2–1, with Jash Jain scoring both goals. Rihaan Savla netted the lone goal for Cathedral.

Bombay Scottish School, Mahim booked their place in the final with a narrow 1–0 win over CNM School, Vile Parle, courtesy of a goal from Jeyshaad Dee.

In the Boys Under-10 Division 3 matches, Fatima Vidyavihar recorded the biggest win of the day, thrashing The New Activity 7–0, highlighted by a hat-trick from Parav Rajesh Patel. CNS B, Kandivali (4–0), Podar International (IB & Cambridge) (3–0), St. Stanislaus B, Bandra (3–0), and Rustomjee Cambridge International, Dahisar (2–0) were among the prominent winners.

Two matches ended in goalless draws — Mainadevi Bajaj, Malad vs JBCN International, Chembur and Utpal Sanghvi Global, Borivali vs St. Xavier’s, Andheri — while Shishuvihar, Matunga were awarded a walkover against St. Xavier’s, Borivali.

Brief Scores — February 11

(Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament)

Boys U-14 – Division 4 (Playoffs) – Goans Ground

A.M. Naik, Powai 2 (Kartikey Sawant, Atharv Gohil)

bt Hill Spring Int., Tardeo 0

Nahar Int. ‘B’, Chandivali 1 (Aarjav Singh)

bt Our Lady of Salvation, Dadar 0

Pawar Public, Kandivali 3 (Rajveer Adsul, Arnav Gond, Nivaan Purhran)

bt St. Thomas, Goregaon 0

Notre Dame, Vasai 3 (Zack Almeida, Ross Gonsalves, Aruel Dias)

bt Christ Church, Byculla 0

Boys U-10 – Division 1 (Semi-Finals) – MSSA Ground

Campion, Cooperage 2 (Jash Jain 2)

bt Cathedral & John Connon, Fort 1 (Rihaan Savla)

Bombay Scottish, Mahim 1 (Jeyshaad Dee)

bt CNM, Vile Parle 0

Boys U-10 – Division 3 – MSSA Ground

Shishuvihar, Matunga

w/o St. Xavier’s, Borivali

Universal B, Tardeo 1 (Viaarsh Shah)

bt Udayachal, Vikhroli 0

Rustomjee Cambridge Int., Dahisar 2 (Vivaan Shetty, Amrit Nair)

bt St. Peter’s, Mazgaon 0

Podar Int. (IB & Camb) 3 (Trishaan Dhruve, Vidhaan Lodha, Shivansh Sankla)

bt Diamond Jubilee, Mazgaon 0

Hiranandani Foundation, Powai 1 (Anmesh Kashyap)

bt St. Aloysius A 0

St. Stanislaus B, Bandra 3 (Nisarg Kalambe, Muhammad Sayed, Umair Patni)

bt Nita Mukesh Ambani B, BKC 0

CNS B, Kandivali 4 (Shaurya Mehta, Shivaarsh Bapna, Dhruv Jain 2)

bt Bhaidas Buta B, Vile Parle 0

Oxford Public, Kandivali 2 (Dhairya Kharade, Arav Kharate)

bt BJPC, Charni Road 0

Cathedral & John Connon B, Fort 1 (Kian Fernandes)

bt St. Aloysius B, Gorai 0

Bombay Scottish B, Mahim 1 (Mivaan Tibrewal)

bt St. Anthony, Malwani 0

St. Xavier’s, Fort 2 (Preyansh Mohite 2)

bt St. Francis D’Assisi 0

Fatima Vidyavihar 7 (Parav Rajesh Patel 3, Aranv Kadha 2, Abdullah Mirza, Ranveer Ganesh)

bt The New Activity 0

Mainadevi Bajaj, Malad 0

drew with JBCN Int., Chembur 0

Utpal Sanghvi Global, Borivali 0

drew with St. Xavier’s, Andheri 0

Rustomjee Cambridge, Virar 2 (Harvey Crasto, Anwil D’Britto)

bt Swami Vivekanand Int., Gorai 0

CNS A, Kandivali 2 (Nivaan Shah, Aadvik Mahstur)

bt D.Y. Patil, Worli 0