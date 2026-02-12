 IND Vs NAM T20 World Cup, Pitch & Weather Report: Run Fest On The Cards At 'Hazy' Arun Jaitley Stadium
India and Namibia will lock horns at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday, February 12. The ICC t20 World Cup 2026 clash is expected to be a run fest with favourable batting conditions and short boundaries. The weather is likely to be hazy but no stoppages are expected in the Group A clash.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 12:56 AM IST
article-image

India may have avoided an early upset, but they will be eager to rediscover their dominant touch when they take on Namibia on Thursday. The Men in Blue began their title defence with a victory over the USA at the Wankhede Stadium, though the win did not come without a few anxious moments.

With a high-voltage IND vs PAK showdown looming this weekend, Suryakumar Yadav and his men will be keen to fine-tune their performance and address the shortcomings from their opening game.

Arun Jaitley Stadium Pitch Report

Before the IND vs NAM clash, the Arun Jaitley Stadium hosted the Netherlands vs Namibia clash with the Dutch side won comfortable. It was a day game and the African nation could only muster 156 which was chased down relatively with ease.

With the India game being an evening fixture, runs could be easier to come by with dew. Furthermore, India's power hitters could make use of the short boundaries on offer and really pile on the runs.

article-image

India vs Namibia: Delhi Weather Forecast

There is no rain forecast in Delhi for the India game. The weather is expected to be hazy with the air quality predicted to be hazardous. Temperatures will drop 15 degree Celsius. The AQI in the evening is in the 170-200 range with Delhi ranking 70th among the most polluted cities globally.

