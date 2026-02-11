ENG Vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026: Rutherford, Motie Show Hand England 30-Run Defeat In Wankhede Clash

West Indies spin trio picked six wickets between them to rattle England and set up a 30-run win in the Group C match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium here on Wednesday. Gudakesh Motie (3 for 33), Roston Chase (2 for 29), and Akeal Hosein (1/32) spun a web over England after a brisk start by Phil Salt and Jacob Bethell. Sam Curran (43 not out) tried his bit, but the required rate was beyond his reach. England were all out for 166 in 19 overs.

Big-hitting Sherfane Rutherford enabled West Indies to put a challenging score of 196/6 on the board with a blazing half-century. Jason Holder also hit 33 in 17 balls as the duo shared a 61-run stand for the sixth wicket in 32 balls.

Experienced England leg-spinner Adil Rashid continued to enjoy bowling against the West Indies by ending with impressive figures of 2/16 in his four overs. West Indies hit 13 sixes, and Adil conceded no boundaries.

Rutherford scored 76 in 42 balls, studded with two boundaries and seven sixes. The left-hander also shared a 51-run stand with Rovman Powell (14) for the fifth wicket to give West Indies acceleration from the eleventh over after tight five overs in the middle, four of that by Rashid and Jamie Overton (2/33).

Rashid broke the partnership in the 15th over to bring England back in the game. But the leggie dropped Rutherford on his own bowling after he skied one to short mid on. Archer and Overton went for plenty in their last overs as Rutherford finished with a flourish.

Salt took Jason Holder apart for 24 runs in the second over of the England chase. Romario Shepherd dismissed Salt for 30 runs in 14 balls, but there was no relief for West Indies as Bethell (33 in 23 balls) maintained the tempo. Jos Buttler was quiet at the other end as England scored 67 for 1 in the powerplay overs.

Buttler (21) holed out to Powell as off-spinner Chase tasted first success, and left-arm spinner Motie dismissed Tom Banton and Bethell in his successive overs, putting a check on England's scoring, who were reduced to 93/4 at the halfway mark.

The boundaries dried up, and just when England were starting to get into the groove again, Motie induced a leading edge of Brook (17) and caught him on his own bowling. Will Jacks was trapped in front by Chase, and Hosein sent back Jamie Overton to leave England 55 runs to win of last four overs.

Both sides made one change from their previous games. Roston Chase came in for Matthew Forde for the West Indies. Overton came in for Luke Wood

West Indies had a slow start, but Shimron Hetmyer (23 in 12 balls) gave initial impetus after England won the toss and elected to field.

West Indies had a disastrous start to their Innings as skipper Shai Hope cut straight to Tom Banton off Jofra Archer in the first over to get out for a duck. His opening partner, Brendon King, holed out to Phil Salt at deep point as Sam Curran struck on his first ball to reduce West Indies to 8/2 in seven balls.

The first boundary from the bat came from Hetmyer in the third over. Hetmyer hit Curran for a flat six and a boundary to give momentum to the Innings. Will Jacks was greeted with three boundaries by Roston Chase, and Hetmyer swept over fine leg for a huge six as Windies reached 52/2 in five overs.

Overton came in and troubled Hetmyer (23 in 12 balls) before he skied one to be caught by Curran. Rashid trapped Chase in front with a googly to end his dogged innings of 33 in 29 balls. West Indies were 79/4 in 10 overs and going into a shell.

Rutherford broke shackles with consecutive sixes over long on and deep mid wicket, as Will Jacks conceded 32 in his two overs. Powell brought a hundred with a boundary of Jofra Archer in 12.2 overs.

Rashid broke the 29-ball partnership after Powell (14) went for a big heave but holed out to Overton. Holder hit two straight sixes of Curran to bring 150 on the board in 16.3 overs and finished the over with another six over deep midwicket.

Rashid bowled a tight 18th over again and also dropped Rutherford (56).